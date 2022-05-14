THE SURVIVOR
(HBO Max)
In this riveting true story directed by Oscar winner Barry Levenson (“Rain Man,” “Bugsy,” TV series “City on a Hill”), Ben Foster gives an astonishing performance as Polish Jew Harry Haft, who came to live in American after surviving the horrors of the Holocaust.
Based on the book “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano” by Haft’s son Allan Scott Haft, the film moves back and forth in time (and from black and white to color )— exploring his devastating years in the concentration camp, his life as a professional boxer in the U.S. and his agonizing survivor’s guilt.
Haft dreamed of one day being reunited with his true love, Leah (Dar Zuzovsky); the pair were separated when Nazis literally dragged her away from him.
After the war, he haunted the office that collected the data on Jewish survivors. Ironically, he met his future wife Miriam (Vicky Krieps) in that office as she helped him try to locate Leah.
During the harrowing scenes at Auschwitz, Foster appears emaciated. In order to play the part of the imprisoned Haft, the actor lost 60 pounds. Then the U.S. boxing scenes called for a beefed-up 50 pound weight gain.
Speaking Yiddish, Polish, German and English and exhibiting his seesawing body weight, Foster remains believable in the tragic but eventually uplifting narrative.
The excellent supporting cast includes Peter Sarsgaard as reporter Emory Anderson, John Leguizano as trainer Pepe, Danny DeVito as Polish refugee and manager of boxing star Marciano and Billy Magnussen as SS officer Schneider, who held the power of life or death over Haft.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
THE INNOCENTS
(Theaters)
Norwegian filmmaker Eskil Vogt (2021 Oscar nominee for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film for “The Worst Person in the World”) directed “The Innocents,” an extremely effective amalgam of the mystery, horror and supernatural genres.
It’s summertime, and 10-year-old Ida (Rakel Lenora Flottum) moves to a supersized apartment complex with her parents and her autistic sister Anna (Alva Brynsmo Ramstad). Soon, Ida gets to know another child named Ben (Sam Ashraf). He shows Ida what seem to be magical powers when he causes a stone to change directions.
The very young Aisha (Mina Yasmin Asheim) forms a surprising bond with Anna, who has never before connected with anyone, including her sister and parents. On some mysterious wavelength, Aisha and Anna are able to communicate.
Each of the four child actors portray believable, naturalistic characters who discover their supernatural powers. After one of the four begins to embrace evil with the whimsical notion of tormenting a cat, the consequences turn deadly. The prank changes the cat killer into a bloodthirsty repeat offender.
Despite its setting in the sun-drenched Nordic summer, “The Innocents” is very dark in tone and action. Who could imagine that such seemingly ordinary youngsters could embrace so much death and destruction? “The Innocents” deserves its designation as one of the scariest movies of 2022.
The chilling tale was nominated for Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival.
Rated R 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
