This week’s movies include two new films and an extremely relevant film from two years ago.
“The Glorias” is available on Amazon Prime, and “Enola Holmes” debuted on Netflix last week. Released in 2018, “On the Basis of Sex,” is a biopic about the late Supreme Court Justic Ruth Bader Ginsburg when she was a new mother and struggling attorney who takes on a groundbreaking tax case.
THE GLORIAS
Even though this wonderfully imaginative and heartfelt feature directed by Julie Taymor deserves a big screen debut, it’s still a treat to get to see such a well-made production in any format. Inspired by feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s memoir, “My Life on the Road,” the film returns to the image of Gloria (at different times of her life) riding on a bus, train or car and looking out of windows. Gloria and the vehicles remain in black and white while the world outside is vividly colored. Ryan Kira Armstrong, Lulu Wilson, Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore all portray Gloria Steinem throughout the various stages of her life.
Gloria’s bizarre childhood remains a surprise with her wild and crazy constantly traveling father (Timothy Hutton) and her depressed mother (Enid Graham), who had once been a writer. After Gloria spent several years in India, she worked at the New York Times and other publications until she and other activists founded MS magazine in 1972.
Known for her dedication to achieving equal rights for women, Gloria and her story continue even to the international Women’s Marches during January 2016.
Rated R 3 and 1/2 Stars
ENOLA HOLMES
Based on the first book in Nancy Springer’s young adult “Enola Holmes” series, the adventure begins when 16-year-old Enola Holmes’ (Millie Bobbie Brown) mother (Helena Bonham Carter) goes missing. Enola’s older brothers, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin), return home, but are not much help in locating their mother. In fact, Mycroft uses the occasion to try to send his sister to a repressive girls’ school.
Enola escapes from Mycroft, and her pursuit to find her mother merges into a search for the missing Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), a young man who adds a bit of romance into the film. The visually interesting feature bears more of a resemblance to Guy Richie’s “Sherlock Holmes” movies than to the old-fashioned traditional tales. Still, “the game’s afoot” with a strong and charming female sleuth.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
ON THE BASIS OF SEX
The Notorious RBG aka Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her way through the jungle of institutionalized sex discrimination and eventually became a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Through the monumental changes that she helped to usher in, Ginsberg remained the well-mannered, witty lady portrayed by Felicity Jones in a biographical feature written by Ginsburg’s nephew, David Stiepelman and directed by Mimi Leder. Armie Hammer portrays Goldberg’s devoted husband Marty.
After graduating first in her class from Columbia law school, Ginsburg could not get a job at any New York law firm. Instead, she became a law professor at Rutger’s.
In 1970 she took on a gender-based law suit concerning taxes. A Colorado man named Charles Moretz (Chris Mulkey), who was a full-time caregiver for his mother, was denied a tax deduction which would have been granted had he been female.
Although this film captures Ginsburg’s time in law school and her initial groundbreaking federal case, it really does not compete with the 2018 stunning documentary titled ”RBG.”
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
