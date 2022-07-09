THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Theaters)
At long last, the breakup of Marvel’s Nordic God of Thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and earthling astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is explained in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Thor’s fourth cosmic (and comic!) adventure. Unlike most other superheroes, Thor has trouble taking himself seriously. His antics always guarantee a fun time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
After Thor’s world Asgard was destroyed in the previous film, the surviving Asgardians came to Earth where they now reside in Norway’s New Asgard—a Disneyfied tourist destination for Earth folks.
Thor comes out of retirement and joins Peter Quill/Space Lord (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians of the Galaxy in battles throughout space. On the war tour, Thor encounters Gorr, the God Killer (the scarred and unrecognizable Christian Bale), an embittered survivor who is determined to kill all the gods in the galaxy.
Needing help to eliminate Gorr, Thor enlists King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), eight-foot-one Kronan warrior and gladiator Korg (Voiced by Taika Waititi, who also co-wrote and directed the film), and the mysterious Jane, who manages to leave Earth in order to aid Thor.
When Thor sees beefed-up Jane in her guise as Mighty Thor wielding the Magic Hammer Mjolnir, he remains nonplussed. He knows she is a renowned scientist, but this kind of transformation involves more than science and seems impossible until he witnesses her prowess in battle.
Russell Crowe steals scenes as the tubby, strangely-accented Zeus, whose power comes from his lightning bolt.
Stuffed with stunning battles across the universe, a terrific ensemble of heroes and villains, laugh-out-loud moments and that long-delayed love story, the latest Thor saga entertains and satisfies.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
COMING SOON
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK Trained to be a samurai by tuxedo cat sensei Jimbo (voice of Samuel L. Jackson, bungling beagle Hank (voice of Michael Cera) attempts to save a village populated by cats from the evil Ika Chu (voice of Ricky Gervais) in an animated martial arts comedy. Voice talent includes Michelle Yeoh, George Takei, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou and Mel Brooks.
NOPE Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the sci-fi horror feature stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood. Steven Yuen portrays Ricky “Jupe” Park, the owner of a theme park called Jupiter’s Claim. Filmmaker Peele has kept the details of “Nope” under wraps. THE GRAY MAN (Netflix) Ryan Gosling portrays deep cover CIA Agent Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, who discovers damaging agency secrets. Then former operative Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) comes after Gentry. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie is based on Mark Greaney’s novels.
BEAST In an action thriller directed by Baltaser Kormakur, Idris Elba portrays widower Dr. Nate Daniels who brings his teen daughters, Nora (Leah Jeffries) and Meredith (Iyana Halley), on a vacation to South Africa. They visit a game reserve run by Daniels’ friend, wildlife biologist Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), for what was supposed to be a nature sightseeing tour. Unfortunately, a massive rogue man-hunting lion goes on the loose.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
