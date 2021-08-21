THE PROTEGE (Theaters)
Saved after a massacre in Saigon as a young orphan by a soldier named Moody Dutton (Samuel L. Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) grows up learning to follow in Moody’s chosen profession. Although she has a rare book store in London as a cover, Anna has become a skilled assassin just like her aging mentor Moody.
Written by Richard Wenk and directed by Martin Campbell, “The Protege” follows the violent action adventure formula of globe-trotting contract killers who only destroy unredeemable targets. Maggie Q shines as a chameleon-like presence who eludes law enforcement and vengeful folks as well.
The plot of “The Protege” might have you wondering ‘Who’s on first?’ with its tangle of powerful old men (Patrick Malahide and David Rintoul) and their protectors such as Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) and then there are the dead guys who turn up alive.
Maggie Q and Keaton have some chemistry, but their encounters seem to belong in another more frivolous movie instead of in this wall-to-wall bloodbath.
Rated R 2 and 1/2 Stars
THE NIGHT HOUSE (Theaters)
After a 14 year marriage, Beth’s husband leaves the lake house that he built, gets in a boa and kills himself. Beth (Rebecca Hall) remains in shock; she had believed that they were a happy couple and that he had no problems.
But as she stays on alone in the large and isolated house, Beth begins to search through her husband’s belongings and finds things that she can’t understand. Then she experiences scary, disturbing dreams. Could the dreams be real? She notices strange supernatural events— noises and eventually sightings of ghostly beings.
Hall gives an intense and brilliant performance as a woman desperate to discover if her husband had a secret life. Director David Bruckner and screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski succeed in creating a thinking person’s disturbing psychological horror tale. However, after a chilling beginning, the concluding portion of “The Night House” becomes a muddle. The audience does not have any notion as to whether or not Beth’s husband was (1) A worshiper in a deranged and ghostly cult (2) a dangerously violent womanizer with a predilection for females who resembled his wife Beth or (3) a misunderstood, highly depressed guy who killed himself.
Rated R 3 Stars
BUCKLEY’S CHANCE (Streaming online)
Because director and cowriter Tim Brown’s “Buckley’s Chance” is aimed at a young audience,
it may not be quite as satisfactory as an adventure for older folks. Still, the coming-of-age feature contains a strong performance from Milan Birch as young teen Ridley. Victoria Hill is also quite good in her role as Gloria, a grieving widow who travels from New York to the Western outback of Australia with her son. The always watchable Bill Nighy portrays Ridley’s grandfather Spencer, a ruggedly silent Aussie who had been estranged from his dead son, Ridley’s father and Gloria’s husband.
While the plot remains fairly predictable, the movie is saved by Ben Nott’s extraordinary cinematography, the three leads and a protective dingo called Buckley. When Ridley becomes lost in a remote part of the outback, he faces danger from a menacing pack of dingoes, a terrible thirst and a pair of baddies (Ben Wood and Anthony Gooley).
Rated PG 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.