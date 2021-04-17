THUNDER FORCE
In a comedic superhero adventure, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer portray Lydia and Emily, best friends from childhood who take on the evil Miscreants, part-human super-powered criminals planning the takeover of Chicago for William “The King” Stephens (an over-the-top Bobby Cannavale) and his mob of Miscreants and crooks.
Brilliant scientist Emily has invented a method of changing an ordinary human such as Lydia into a superhero, and Emily also takes on her own super heroic abilities as well. Together, the pair become Chicago’s saviors, aka Thunder Force, in an entertaining and funny film written and directed by Ben Falcone (McCarthy’s husband).
McCarthy shows her comedic mettle as a super-strong wannabe superwoman who can toss a city bus very far and as a vamp who seduces “half-creant” Jerry “The Crab” (a hilarious turn by Jason Bateman).
While McCarthy takes up the slack with her “take on any challenge” attitude, Oscar- Fwinning actress Spencer seems miscast.
Also in the cast are Melissa Leo as Allie, Taylor Mosby as Emily’s super bright daughter Tracy and Pom Klementieff as the vicious Miscreant known as Laser.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
SHORT FILMS NOMINATED FOR ACADEMY AWARDS
(in theaters and online)
COLETTE
“Colette” is one of the five nominees for Best Documentary Short Subject at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Directed by Anthony Giacchino, the heartrending short film tells the story of 92-year-old Frenchwoman Colette Marin-Catherine, who goes to visit the concentration camp where her brother, Jean-Pierre, died in 1945.
Seventeenyear-old Jean-Pierre had been working with the French Resistance in Nazi-occupied France when he was arrested and eventually taken to Mittelbauw-Dora concentration camp in Germany. At the camp, he worked in horrific conditions building V-2 rockets.
After 74 years, Colette finally steels herself to visit the camp. Lucie Fouble, a teenager who is writing an accountabout Jean-Pierre for a World War II museum, accompanies Colette on the emotional journey.
For both Colette and Lucie, the experience of being in the exact place where Jean-Pierre and so many others lost their lives is disturbing.
The tears flow while they witness what Colette calls “Hell on Earth.” Lucie comforts Colette, and Colette finds herself consoling Lucie. “Colette” is a moving tribute to Jean-Pierre, who died just three weeks before the Allies entered and liberated Mittelbauw-Dora.
Rated R • 4 Stars
A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION
Composer Kris Bowers (who wrote the score for the Oscar-winning “Green Book” and for this year’s Best Picture Academy Award nominee “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”) and his grandfather, Horace, share their stories in this remarkable short film.
Bowers, a piano prodigy, Juilliard graduate, performer and composer, served as a codirector of this documentary with Ben Proudfoot.
Grandad Horace was one of 13 children of a Florida sharecropper in the Jim Crow South. He hitchhiked across the country during the 1940s and settled in Los Angeles. The touching recreation of Horace’s amazing life unfolds as Bower’s concerto “For a Younger Self” is performed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Rated R • 4 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.