THE SUICIDE SQUAD
(In theaters and on HBO Max)
The DC Extended Universe expands like crazy with the addition of a slew of new Suicide Squad supervillains following “Suicide Squad” (2016).
Returnees Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller are joined by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Savant (Michael Rooker), Blackguard (Pete Davidson) and the fish-human hybrid King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone).
Writer and director David Gunn’s outrageous, frenzied and blood-soaked feature has a body count in the hundreds, but some would argue that the feature only shows “cartoon” violence.
However, these are (mostly) human folks, whose heads roll in a variety of creative ways.
Despite the constant blood and guts, the various DC baddies manage to elicit big laughs as they carry out a secret mission assigned by their steely government handler Waller. Sent to the island nation of Corte Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a prison and laboratory where Operation Starfish’s The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) carries out sadistic experiments, the team encounters military forces and a government in the midst of a coup.
Robbie continues her extreme role as Harley Quinn, who may be ditzy, but she can more than hold her own as a one-woman killing machine.
Please … this series is not for kids!
Rated R
3 Stars
ANNETTE
(in theaters and on Amazon Prime)
French filmmaker Leos Carax makes his English language debut with “Annette,” a dramatic dreamlike musical saga set in Los Angeles. Art pop duo Ron Maer and Russell Maer – aka Sparks – composed the music and collaborated with Carax on the screenplay. What began as a Sparks album morphed into a musical film after the Maers met Carax at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
Adam Driver portrays standup comedian Henry McHenry, whose provocative act veers toward cruelty.Appearing as the “Ape of God” in boxing attire, McHenry puts down his audience and they continue to laugh and applaud all of his ugly remarks.
McHenry falls in love with renowned soprano Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard), a beautiful opera superstar who is as pure as the comedian is devilish. Amid a tide of social media gossip and excited fans, the couple wed.
The pair have a child whom they name Annette. The girl has a miraculous gift, which seems surreal and unlikely, but the inexplicable happens to be the choice of the filmmaker.
Simon Helberg of the TV show “The Big Bang Theory” plays The Conductor, who is also in love with Defrasnoux.
At 140 minutes, “Annette” has the challenge of sustaining viewer’s attention, but it’s hard to look away from the stunning performances of Driver and Cotillard. Equally spellbinding is young Annette, who eventually is played by Devyn McDowell.
Although difficult to fathom at several points, “Annette” succeeds in creating a darkly bizarre, but unforgettable world. The music, especially the opening number “So We Start,” piques interest and keeps the viewers enthralled.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
