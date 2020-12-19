“The Prom” is available on Netflix, and “Wander Darkly” is in theaters and on Amazon Prime (for a fee).
THE PROM
The Broadway musical comedy “The Prom” makes a lively and entertaining transition to the screen with sparkling musical numbers and stunning choreography.
Directed by Ryan Murphy (the man behind TVs “Glee”), the film’s absolutely perfect cast is led by the incomparable Meryl Streep as beguiling Broadway star Dee Dee Allen, a not-so-young diva whose career is slumping. Streep matches well with British stage star and late night TV talk show host James Corden, who plays Barry Glickman.
He and Dee Dee try to find a scheme to revive their waning reputations after a critic calls them “narcissists.” Versatile actress Nicole Kidman is well cast as chorus girl Angie Dickinson, who remains bummed out because she missed getting the Roxie Hart lead in a “Chicago” road show. The three are joined by Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells), who has been tending bar between acting roles,
With an aim to lift their celebrity status by supporting a cause, they set out to protest an Edgewater, Indiana high school PTA’s decision to cancel the prom rather than allow Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) to attend with a female date.
Pellman shines as high school senior Emma, whose sexual identity has made her an outcast at school. When she came out, her parents made her leave, and now she lives with her grandmother, Bea (Mary Kay Place).
Kerry Washington is uptight PTA president Mrs. Greene, and Ariana DeBose portrays her daughter Alyssa. Funnyman Keegan-Michael Key exhibits leading man charm in a dramatic role as high school principal Mr. Hawkins.
The wild campy fun eventually develops a dramatic arc as Barry, a gay man who had been rejected by his parents when he was a teenager, has a meltdown.
The high school musical is crammed with song, dance, laughs and surprising depth, plus a killer turn by the always marvelous Streep.
Rated 3 Stars
WANDER DARKLY
Writer and director Tara Miele was nominated for a Dramatic Feature Award at the Sundance Film Festival for “Wander Darkly,” a beautifully made and acted drama. When this filmmaker uses the movie mainstay flashback technique, she manages to reinvent it and make it fresh.
In an award-worthy performance, Sienna Miller portrays Adrienne, who recently gave birth to Ellie. Adrienne and the Matteo (Diego Luna) , thefather of Ellie, have reached a difficult patch in their relationship.
After the pair are involved in a traffic accident, Adrienne experiences flashbacks which morph into her surreal half-life. She wakes up in a hospital and then wanders out in the night. She is sure that she is dead, but Matteo keeps showing up and reminiscing about their good times--the tropical vacation--the night they met--the dolphins at dawn--the day they decided to have a child. She also visits a future where she sees a teenage Ellie.
The smooth transitions between the flashback sequences makes for enthralling viewing as we ponder what is real or imagined.
Rated R • 3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.