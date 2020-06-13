In a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, the Amazon Prime streaming service is offering a number of films about Black America without the usual charges. Most of these features and documentaries had been on-demand releases, but are now free for those with the Amazon Prime app.
SELMA (2014) PG-13
In an attempt to end racism in the South, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers embark on a march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery. Ava Duvernay directs the Oscar nominated “Selma,” which depicts the infamous march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
I AM NOT YOUR
NEGRO (2016) PG-13
Filmmaker Raoul Peck’s Oscar-nominated documentary is based on writer, poet and activist James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember This House,” which examines racism in America through the reminiscences of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Medgar Evers with clips of Baldwin’s (who died in 1987) prophetic words about racial inequality.
JUST MERCY (2019) PG-13
Harvard law graduate Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) offers the chance for a retrial to death row convicted murderer Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who at first rebuffs Stevenson. But eventually, the bitter McMillian allows the lawyer to go forward with his case.
BIRTH OF A
MOVEMENT (2017) PG-13
The original PBS documentary tells the story of African America journalist and civil rights activist William Monroe Trotter, who opposed lauded filmmaker D.W. Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation” (1905) because the movie praised the Ku Klux Klan and demonized blacks.
MARSHALL (2017) PG-13
Chadwick Boseman portrays Thurgood Marshall in a feature focusing on the future Supreme Court Justice as a young NAACP lawyer who traveled the U.S. defending wrongly accused black people. The fascinating story concerns chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown) who is charged with the rape of his white employer Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson).
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO (2019) R
A young black man called Jimmie Fails and his best friend Montgomery “Mont” Allen (Johnathan Majors) make their way each day to a Victorian mansion where Jimmie grew up. Despite not owning the place, Jimmie does his best to keep it repaired in a strange but compelling drama that bemoans gentrification.
LIFE OF A KING
(2013) PG-13
Based on a true story, the film stars Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. as Eugene Brown, an ex-convict who started the Big Chair Chess Club to get at-risk inner-city youths off the Washington, D.C., streets. Brown became a chess expert during his 18-month sentence for bank robbery.
THE UNTOLD STORY OF EMMETT LOUIS TILL (2005) PG-13
During the 1950s in Mississippi, the young Emmett Till was convicted of the crime of supposedly whistling at a white woman. Soon, he was kidnapped and murdered. Filmmaker Keith Beauchamp researched this subject for 10 years before filming.
KING: MAN OF PEACE IN A TIME OF WAR (2007) PG
This biographical documentary heaps praise on Martin Luther King Jr. as an inspiring man and as a force for change. It includes previously unseen interviews with Jesse Jackson and Colin Powell.
OUTLIER: THE STORY OF KATHERINE
JOHNSON (2018) PG
The successful feature “Hidden Figures” presented African American Katherine Johnson’s life story along with her two black female coworkers. The documentary depicts Johnson as the mathematical genius who utilized her skills to enable astronauts to achieve the first manned space flights.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR
