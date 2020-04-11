Netflix offers a great many movie genres. The following exceptional films fall into the categories of Romantic Dramas and Thrillers.
ROMANTIC DRAMAS
THE SPECTACULAR NOW (2013)
Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller give realistic and touching performances as young lovers in this extraordinary coming-of-age story based on a novel by Tim Tharp. After being dumped by his longtime girl (Brie Larson), Sutter (Teller) gets drunk and passes out on a lawn where Aimee (Woodley) finds him as she delivers newspapers.
SOMETHING NEW (2006)
Focused on her career and pleasing her conservative parents, Kenya McQueen (Sanaa Latham) cancels a blind date with landscape architect Brian Kelly (Simon Baker) when she discovers that he is white. But after Kenya sees his work at a friend’s mansion, she hires Brian to design a garden at her home.
JULIET, NAKED (2015)
Annie (Rose Byrne), the curator of a British seaside history museum, connects online with a stranger who turns out to be Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), a long-missing American cult musician. Ironically, Annie’s boyfriend Duncan (Chris O’Dowd) happens to be Tucker’s most loyal fan in this blend of drama and comedy.
THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY (2018)
n 1946, London writer Juliet Ashton (Lily James) begins to correspond with Guernsey Island resident Dawsey Adams (Michiel Huisman). Eventually, she travels to Guernsey where she meets the members of the reading group which formed during the island’s occupation by the Nazis.
THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN (2016)
High school junior Nadine Franklin (Hailee Steinfeld) has one friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), while Nadine’s athletic, handsome older brother Darian (Blake Jenner) is extremely popular. When Krista and Darian become an item, Nadine is heartbroken and confides in her tough but sympathetic teacher Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson).
THRILLERS
DRIVE (2011)
Ryan Gosling portrays a mechanic and movie stunt driver who also uses his driving skills for illegal purposes. With its stellar supporting cast (Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks and Oscar Isaac) and its violent, action-packed driving sequences, director Nicolas Winding Refn’s fast-paced film won accolades from audiences in 2011.
SNOWPIERCER (2013)
Bong Joon Ho, the Academy Award-winning director of “Parasite,” also directed this gripping drama about survivors aboard a train which never stops moving. Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Octavia Spencer and Ed Harris populate the surreal apocalyptic action movie.
ROAD TO PERDITION (2002)
The Depression-era feature directed by Sam Mendes stars Paul Newman as Irish mobster John Rooney. In this fierce revenge tale, Rooney’s son Connor (Daniel Craig) kills members of mob hitman Michael Sullivan’s (Tom Hanks) family. Tyler Hoechlin is a standout as Michael Sullivan, Jr.
EX MACHINA (2014)
In a massive underground facility, computer programmer Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) arrives to be a part of tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s (Oscar Isaac) artificial intelligence experiment with a seductive robot called Ava (Alicia Vikander). The mind-blowing feature won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
MINORITY REPORT (2002)
Set in 2054, based on the writings of Philip K. Dick and directed by Steven Spielberg, the mysterious sci-fi thriller stars Tom Cruise as John Anderton, the Chief of PreCrime, a police department that arrests criminals based on “foreknowledge” by psychics known as “precogs.”
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR Commerce.
