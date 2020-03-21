In case you missed these recommended 2019 releases, each is now available on DVD or is streaming.
MIDSOMMAR
Ari Aster’s (“Hereditary”) slowly unfolding horror flick stars Florence Pugh as college student Dani, who recently lost her family in a murder-suicide. Dani travels to Sweden with her boyfriend and his graduate student friends to attend a midsummer festival.
BOOKSMART
Brainy seniors Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) are invited to a cool graduation party but get sidetracked while trying to find the party’s location. The raunchy comedy costars Jason Sudeikis and Billie Lourd as the scene-stealing Gigi.
YESTERDAY
Struggling musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) finds himself in a world where no one knows the Beatles or their music. The musical fantasy/romantic comedy features many Beatles’ tunes and a cameo by Ed Sheeran.
THE FAREWELL
The critics loved writer and director Lulu Wang’s heartfelt movie starring rapper and comedian Awkwafina as Billi, a young Chinese woman living in New York. Billi’s family throws together a wedding in Changchun, China so that they can visit dying grandmother Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen).
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
With dreams of becoming a professional wrestler, Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, escapes from a retirement home. Costars in the feelgood film include Shia LaBoeuf, Dakota Johnson, Bruce Dern and Thomas Haden Church.
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
The melancholy 1950s crime drama stars screenwriter, producer and director Edward Norton as private investigator Lionel Essrog, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Supporting cast members Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Willem Dafoe give strong performances.
WAVES
Trey Edward Shults’ film follows an upwardly mobile African American family (Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown) in Miami as they experience the best and worst of times.
TRIAL BY FIRE
Tyler Willingham (Jack O’Connell) was put to death in Texas during 2004. Filmmaker Ed Zwick presents Willingham’s heartbreaking true story which shows prosecutors relying on “junk science” and false testimony to convict him for murder.
THE HIGHWAYMAN
As outlaws Bonnie and Clyde and their gang continue their robbery and killings spree, Gov. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson (Kathy Bates) hires crack investigator and former Texas Ranger Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and his partner Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson) to go after the elusive criminals.
THE MUSTANG
In the well-reviewed film, Roman Coleman (Matthias Schoenaerts), a convict in a Nevada prison, gets the opportunity to participate in a rehab program that allows him to learn to train wild horses. Bruce Dern portrays Myles.
AD ASTRA
James Grey directs the sci-fi feature starring Brad Pitt as astronaut Major Roy McBride, who makes the dangerous trek from the Moon across the solar system to learn the source of electrical surges which threaten Earth.
LONG SHOT
Gorgeous Secretary of State (and future presidential candidate) Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) and scuzzy journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) are a surprising odd couple in an amusing but lewd comedy which combines slapstick, clever repartee, sight gags and romance.
WILD ROSE
British actress Jessie Buckley portrays Rose-Lynn Harlan, a recently released convict and mother of two from Glasgow who aspires to be a country western singer in Nashville. Julie Walters is Rose-Lynn’s long-suffering mother, Marion.
