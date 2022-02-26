CYRANO (Theaters)
Diminutive leading man Peter Dinklage is amazing in his portrayal of poet and action hero Cyrano de Bergerac in a British-American production written for the screen by Erica Schmidt and directed by Joe Wright.
The reimagined romantic musical drama is based on French writer Edmond Rostand’s classic 1897 stage play titled “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
While the original concerns a brilliant poet and swordsman who is considered unattractive because of his distinctive big nose, the latest movie introduces a dwarf called Cyrano de Bergerac, a French army cadet who is acclaimed for his swordplay and his wordplay during the early 18th century.
Too self-conscious about his stature to pursue the lovely Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano opines, “My fate is to love her from afar.”
Still, he remains her confidante and is heartbroken to learn that Roxanne has fallen in love with a handsome young cadet named Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.)
When Cyrano and Christian are sent off to war, Cyrano writes amorous missives for Christian to forward to his beloved Roxanne.
Without knowing how the heartbroken Cyrano feels about Roxanne, Christian is grateful for the small man’s ability to write such clever and romantic epistles.
“Cyrano” enchants with stunning performances, sparkling dialogue and eye-popping period production design by Sarah Greenwood. The orchestral songs are from the indie-rock group, the National.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
“CYRANO DE BERGERAC” HISTORY
Edmond Rostand, the French romantic poet and dramatist, is best known for his 1897 love triangle play “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
The original production was presented in Paris with actor Benoit-Constant Coquelin in the title role. The play, with Coquelin in the lead, ran for 500 performances.
Since its beginning, “Cyrano de Bergerac” continues as a successful drama on stage and film throughout the world.
Rostand’s play takes place in Paris in 1690. Cyrano, who feels embarrassed by the size of his nose, falls in love with the beautiful Roxanne, but she is enamored with Christian, a handsome, but not very bright nobleman.
While Christian and Cyrano are away at a battlefront, Cyrano writes love letters to Roxanne for Christian.
“CYRANO DE BERGERAC” ON FILM
A silent film with Coquelin debuted in France in 1900. A second French silent movie was released in 1925.
A live BBC television broadcast of Edmond Rostand’s play with Leslie Banks as Cyrano, Constance Cummings as Roxanne and James Mason as Christian de Neuvillette debuted in 1938.
A French film directed by Fernand Rivers and starring Claude Dauphin was released in 1946.
Jose Ferrer won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Cyrano de Bergerac in the 1950 film which costarred Mala Powers as Roxanne and William Prince as Christian.
Christopher Plummer starred in 1962 film. Peter Donat starred in 1972 film. Derek Jacobi starred in 1985 film. Gerard Depardieu starred in 1990 film. Kevin Kline starred in 2008 film.
FILMS INSPIRED BY “CYRANO DE BERGERAC”
Steve Martin portrayed a fireman in the comic “Roxanne” (1987), which was directed by Fred Schepisi. Uma Thurman, Janeane Garafalo and Ben Chaplin costarred in “The Truth about Cats and Dogs” (1996).
The animated “Megamind” (2010) borrowed its plot from “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
The Netflix original “The Half of It” (2020) offered a twist on “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
