MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
(Theaters)
When widowed cleaning lady Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) sees a gorgeous dress in her employer’s wardrobe, she is awestruck.
The label in the stunning bejeweled gown says, “House of Dior.” Right then, Mrs. Harris begins to dream of owning her own Christian Dior-designed frock.
Anthony Fabian directs the delightful blend of comedy and drama based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel.
Versatile Oscar-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning Manville is perfectly cast as Mrs. Harris, who continues to dream of going to the high fashion capital of the world while she dusts and mops London households.
Isabelle Huppert portrays snooty Dior executive Claudine Colbert, and Landon Wilson is the handsome and kind Marquis de Chassagne. It’s a Cinderella story for this charming, down-to-earth woman.
It’s also the rare sweet tale that never gets syrupy.
Rated PG
3 Stars
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN
(Theaters and Online for rent or purchase)
An actual little-known story about the venerable British Open Golf Tournament, “The Phantom of the Open” begins when shipyard crane operator Maurice Flitcroft (Oscar winner Mark Rylance) watches Tom Watson win the 1976 British Open on television.
Flitcroft has a vision; he too could win the esteemed tournament even though he has never played golf! His attempts to practice and play at the local country club remain hilarious.
As the surprisingly confident Flitcroft manages to enter the British Open, with his twin sons Gene (Christian Lees) and James (Jonah Lees) alternating as his caddy, he becomes acquainted with some of the pros including Seve Ballesteros (Mark Bosch).
During the tournament, the Head of the British Open Keith Mackenzie (Rhys Ifans) suspects that Flitcroft might not be a professional. Later, the press dub Flitcroft “the phantom of the open.”
Craig Roberts directs this amazing, amusing and touching film, and Rylance (“The Outfit,” “The Bridge of Spies”) gives another engaging performance as a would-be golf champion.
Sally Hawkins portrays Flitcroft’s wife Jean, and Jake Davis is his older son Mike. Twins Christian and Jonah Lees add to the film’s absurd nature as International Disco Dancing Champions.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
DON’T MAKE ME GO
(Amazon Prime)
It’s a road movie, a coming-of-age tale and a drama within a very dark comedy.
Keeping a secret about his brain tumor diagnosis, single dad Max Park (John Cho) takes his 16-year-old daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) on a road trip from California to his 20th college reunion in New Orleans.
He plans to find his ex-best friend from college, Dale (Jermaine Clement), who can reveal the location of Wally’s mother. Wally only goes on the trip because her father promises to teach her to drive.
Memorable moments include a meteor shower, a quick stop at a nude beach and a visit to a karaoke bar. Cho and newcomer Isaac seem believable as father and daughter.
Although director Hannah Marks balances the comic and tragic aspects of “Don’t Make Me Go” well, some viewers might feel cheated by the unexpected ending.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
