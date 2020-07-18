Since the 1980s, Tom Hanks has remained a popular and respected actor.
A two-time Best Actor Academy Award winner (“Philadelphia”1993 and “Forrest Gump” 1994), Hanks continues to give quality performances in a myriad of big screen films.
Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson caught the coronavirus and were quarantined in Australia during the spring.
Now, the couple have recovered, and Hanks’ new movie “Greyhound” debuts this week on a streaming platform.
“Greyhound” premiered July 10 on Apple TV+ instead of having its planned theatrical release.
Based on C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd,” the film tells the true story of Commander Ernie Krause, who commanded the destroyer USS Keeling during World War II.
In addition to starring in the movie, Hanks also wrote the screenplay.
Besides “Greyhound,” several other Hanks’ movies are scheduled to be released during 2020 and 2021.
First will be “News of the World” with Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd.
The film is directed by Paul Greengrass and is based on Paulette Jiles’ bestseller. Australian director Baz Luhrmann directs “Elvis,” with Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.
A Universal sci-fi feature titled “Bios” stars Hanks as Finch, an inventor and one of the last men on Earth.
Next, Hanks appears as Geppeto in the Disney live action version of “Pinocchio.”
Finally, Hanks is set to star in the American remake of the Academy Award-nominated Swedish film “A Man Called Ove.”
The following are some of the lesser-known, but critically acclaimed Tom Hanks’ movies which are available on Amazon Prime.
JOE VS. THE VOLCANO
(1990)
Hanks plays Joe Banks in this hilarious and wacky dark comedy which costars Meg Ryan, Robert Stack and Lloyd Nolan.
THAT THING YOU DO!
(1996)
Hanks wrote, directed and starred in this comedy about the rise and fall of a 1960s pop band.
THE TERMINAL
(2004)
Steven Spielberg directs, and Hanks portrays tourist Viktor Navorski, who is trapped at JFK Airport in New York because of problems with international bureaucracy.
CHARLIE
WILSON’S WAR
(2007)
The biographical comic-drama was written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Mike Nichols.
Hanks portrays U.S.Texas Congressman Charlie Wilson who works with a CIA operative (Philip Seymour Hoffman) to support the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet-Afghan War.
CLOUD ATLAS
(2012)
Hanks, Haile Berry and Jim Broadbent star in multiple roles in a lengthy (2 hours 52 minutes) epic science fiction feature.
Hanks portrays Dr. Henry Goose, Isaac Sachs, Dermot Hoggins and Zachry.
SAVING
MR. BANKS
(2013)
Hanks is Walt Disney, and Emma Thompson plays “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers, who travels to Los Angeles in 1961 to oversee the Disney studio’s production of the movie based on her writings.
BRIDGE OF SPIES
(2015)
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated historical drama takes place during the Cold War.
Tom Hanks is lawyer James B. Donovan who is given the daunting task of swapping Soviet-captured U.S, pilot Francis Gary Powers (Austin Stowell) for American captive and Soviet KGB spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar).
THE POST
(2017)
Hanks works with director Steven Spielberg again in the story of Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee’s (Tom Hanks) efforts to publish the Pentagon Papers, the documents which detailed the government’s cover-up of secrets about Vietnam.
At the Academy Awards, Streep was nominated for Best Actress and “The Post” was nominated for Best Picture.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
