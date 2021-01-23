“Our Friend” opens in theaters and on demand January 22.
OUR FRIEND
Journalist Matthew Teague wrote a magazine article titled “The Friend,” which has been adapted into a screenplay by Brad Inglesby, titled “Our Friend.” The movie is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite.
Starring Casey Affleck as Matthew Teague, Dakota Johnson as his wife Nicole, and Jason Segel as family friend Dane Faucheux, the film qualifies as an absorbing drama peppered with humor, but also with some confusing calendar issues. Even though it is impossible to keep up with the myriad of flashbacks (Examples: “January, 2008, 3 years before diagnosis” followed by “November, 2011, 1 year after diagnosis”), the compelling performances make up for the time stamp difficulties.
The audience learns right away that Nicole is dying of cancer. Matthew and their daughters Molly (Isabella Rice) and Evie (Violet McGraw) are devastated, but loyal friend Dane is there to help them.
Then the flashbacks begin. We see Nicole and Matthew as newlyweds with their acquaintance Dane. Years pass, and we witness Dane’s devotion to Nicole, Matthew and the kids.
Johnson evokes tears as her character continues to get sicker, and Oscar winner Affleck shows angst and heartbreak as he stumbles through Nicole’s difficult symptoms. Segel gives his finest film performance as Dane, who moves in with the Teagues as a caregiver for Nicole as well as a bastion of strength for each family member.
Cherry Jones, who portrays hospice nurse Faith Pruett, brings understanding to the emotionally wrenching, profound process of coping with death.
Rated R
3 Stars
TOP CONTENDERS FOR BEST PICTURE OSCARS
NOMADLAND
Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand stars as Fern in filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s eye-opening documentary-like examination of Americans who are not homeless, but simply “houseless.”
They live in vans and campers, and travel through the western United States. Most of the players are actual wanderers.
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film recreates the court case against a group of protesters known as the “Chicago 7.”
These men were all present at the 1968 Chicago riot during the Democratic National Convention. Outstanding performers include Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman and Mark Rylance as William Kunstler.
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Set during 1927, the tragicomic film is based on August Wilson’s stage play and is directed by George C. Wolfe.
Viola Davis portrays blues singer Ma Rainey who comes to a recording studio in Chicago with her entourage. The late Chadwick Boseman is trumpeter Levee Green, who tries to convince Ma Rainey to update her musical style.
MANK
A biopic about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), “Mank” tells the story of the writer’s creation of the script for director and star Orson Welles’ (Tom Burke) masterpiece “Citizen Kane.”
The cast includes Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
