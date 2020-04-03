BLOW THE MAN DOWN
(Amazon Prime 2020)
A gloomy thriller tinged with dark comedy, “Blow the Man Down” is punctuated with a Greek-like chorus of mariners singing the well-know sea shanty. For further effect, three local matrons (June Squibb, Annette O’Toole, Marceline Hugot) bear a bit of a resemblance to the witches in “Macbeth.”
In a quaint Maine fishing village called Easter Cove, sisters Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe) bury their mother and realize that their future remains precarious. But the girls’ problems entail far more than losing their home and Mary Beth’s chance to attend college. A missing knife connects them to a man’s death, and Mary Beth and Priscilla are less fearful of the police than they are of Enid Nora Devlin (Margo Martindale), the powerful proprietress of Easter Cove’s house of ill repute.
The well-paced movie enthralls the viewer with its quirky and mysterious characters along with its offbeat, sometimes gruesome story which delves into long-hidden secrets. Veteran Martindale steals scenes as the tough “businesswoman” who appears to control almost everyone in Easter Cove.
Kudos to co-writers and directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Crudy for their original and well-made first feature.
Rated R 3 Stars
TRAMPS
(Netflix 2016)
Writer and director Adam Leon received strong reviews for his second feature, “Tramps.” While it is classified as a romantic comedy, the movie also fits into the caper and road picture genres. Plus, its zippy mix of pop and blues music heightens its appeal.
Danny (Callum Turner) works as a short order cook, but he wants to be a chef. He also helps his Polish mother (Mzriola Mlekicki) as she runs horse-race gambling in their Queens apartment. When his brother Darren (Michael Vondel) calls from jail, Danny gets rooked into assuming his incarcerated brother’s role in an sketchy scheme to switch a suitcase.
Because Ellie (Grace Van Patten) needs some cash to start a new life, she agrees to be part of sleazy Scott’s (comedian, actor and director Mike Birbiglia) criminal plan.
When Danny meets Ellie, she barely speaks to him and treats him with contempt. Things quickly go farther awry when Danny somehow manages to screw up the switch.
As the pair attempt to undo Danny’s error, they embark on a quest to the far reaches of the wealthy suburb of Westchester. Eventually, when the two begin to warm up to each other, Danny and Ellie might remind the viewer of another mismatched couple, John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga in the classic 1985 romantic comedy “The Sure Thing.”
In addition to the film’s charming humor and seamless performances, the evolving romance has a fresh and natural feel.
MPAA Rating: TV-MA
3 Stars
ANIMATED MOVIES ONLINE
Amazon Prime
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (2018)
KLAUS (2020)
Netflix
SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 (2019)
INVINCIBLES 2 (2019)
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER VERSE (2018)
