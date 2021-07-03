THE TOMORROW WAR
(Amazon Prime)
A sci-fi feature set in the present as well as 30 years into the future, “The Tomorrow War” stars Chris Pratt in yet another film where he takes impossible chances battling nasty otherworldly creatures.
Pratt plays science teacher and family man Dan Forester, who lives with his wife Emmy (Betty Gilpin) and his 9-year-old daughter Muri (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).
When former Iraq soldier Dan is drafted to travel to the future to fight alien invaders, Emmy begs him to go to his estranged father, James (J.K. Simmons), who can help Dan evade the draft. But that plan is for naught, and Dan joins a group of fellow Americans-soldiers and civilians-who “fall” into 2051 to help in the war against the enormous bug-like ravenous creatures who are edging closer to dominating the world.
Although the film remains engrossing if overlong, screenwriter Zach Dean and director Chris McKay fail to fill some of the plot holes concerning time travel.
If someone dies in the future, then actions in the past can keep them alive?
Yvonne Strahovski portrays Dan’s grownup daughter, Col. Muri Forester, a top scientist attempting to destroy the countless beasts inhabiting future Earth. Sam Richardson is Charlie, a nervous scientist who is drafted with Dan for their 7-day round trip to the future. Edwin Hodge is Dorian, a tough guy who agreed to be drafted three times.
The final section of “The Tomorrow War” takes place in the ice and snow-covered mountains of Russia and ties up the epic adventure tale well – unless you begin to wonder about all the contrivances that bring the meandering saga to its conclusion. Even though it stretches credulity in order to wrap up the many-pronged tale, it’s an entertaining ride.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
ICE ROAD
(Netflix)
Liam Neeson continues his action hero roles as Mike McCann, a big rig driver who takes on the challenge of driving on the perilous ice roads of Northern Canada to deliver life-saving gas wellheads to a Northern Canadian diamond mine where more than two dozen miners are trapped after an explosion.
While writer/director Jonathan Hensleigh makes the action sequences tense and filled with nailbiting excitement, he could have made the script and some of the characters more believable.
Neeson, Marcus Thomas, who portrays McCann’s brother Gurty, Amber Midthunder, who is Native Canadian female driver Tantoo, and Laurence Fishburne, who plays the mission’s organizer Goldenrod, seem like actual people.
Particularly hard to believe are the bad bosses and Benjamin Walker as the company insurance man Varnay, a human Energizer bunny who continues to carry out his agenda in a ridiculously impossible manner.
A three-truck convoy ventures onto the roads across the frozen lakes in April, a month after the roads are considered too dangerous to travel. The drive itself would be challenging enough, but Hensleigh has to heighten the danger by bringing into the mix those who would sabotage the rescue and let the miners die from methane poisoning.
Rated PG-13
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
