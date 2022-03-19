THE OUTFIT
(Theaters)
“I’m not a tailor,” explains Savile Row-trained men’s clothier, Leonard (Oscar winner Mark Rylance).
“I’m a cutter.” A “bespoke” cutter is an artisan who creates the pattern and cuts tailored garments for each client.
At his corner shop in Chicago, the Brit measures and creates superb custom men’s garments. But his business also serves as a drop-off spot for mysterious letters and parcels delivered by nefarious criminal types.
Leonard and his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) look the other way when Richie (Dylan O’Brien), the son of the local mob boss, and Francis (Johnny Flynn) and other questionable men, deliver and pick up secret messages.
Co-writer and first time director Graham Moore, who won the Academy Award for “The Imitation Game” screenplay, skillfully works his magic by building an original cleverly-plotted, suspense-filled drama.
Even though all the action takes place within the tailor shop, “The Outfit” remains an enthralling viewing experience. It’s a pleasure to witness a thriller that delivers absolutely stunning twists.
Kudos belong to all of the performers, but Rylance nails his role as the polite and unassuming English gentleman who is dedicated to making perfect garments like he did on “the Row.” In addition, Dylan O’Brien has grown out of his teen heartthrob parts into meaningful character roles as has Zoey Deutch, who breaks out of rom-coms as Mable.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
THE ADAM PROJECT
(Netflix)
“Is that a lightsaber?” queries 12-year-old Adam Reed (Walker Scobell) to 40- something time-traveling space pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds).
From outer space and the year 2050, the elder Reed jumps back in time to his childhood home in Rainier, Washington and recruits his younger self to help in a mission to save the future.
Shawn Levy directs the entertaining sci-fi yarn which follows a convoluted storyline concerning Adam’s deceased scientist father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo), who discovered time travel with his “Adam Project” and his electro magnetic accelerator. Jennifer Garner is perfect as Ellie Reed, wife of Louis and mother of Adam.
Baddie Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) and her henchman Christos (Alex Mallari, Jr.) and his soldiers come to Earth to kill pilot Reed.
Although the movie suffers from bits of silliness, it remains forgivable because of the chemistry between Reynolds as grownup Adam and Scobell as young Adam.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
MEASURE OF REVENGE
(Theaters and Streaming)
Broadway actress Lillian Cooper (Oscar winner Melissa Leo) cannot believe law enforcement’s conclusion that her rock star son Curtis (Jake Weary) and his fiancé (Jasmine Carmichael) died from drug overdoses.
Within the mystery saga, Cooper begins her own investigation and finds her son’s former drug dealer. The actress threatens the dealer, who eventually provides some information.
Instead of informing the police, Cooper decides to carry out her own retribution. While the plot remains compelling, Cooper’s visions of iconic vengeful characters such as Lady Macbeth seem almost campy and take away from the serious subject matter.
Directed by Peyfa, the film’s cast includes Bella Thorne, Adrian Martinez, Benedict Samuel. Ivan Martin and Kevin Corrigan,.
Not rated
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
