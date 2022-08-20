ROGUE AGENT
(Theaters and
Prime Video VOD)
The intriguing psychological thriller begins in the 1990’s when the IRA carried out a number of deadly shooting and bombing attacks in Northern Ireland and in England. In order to learn about the terrorist operations, British MI5 agents infiltrated the IRA.
A young man, who goes by the names of Robert Henson or Robert Freegard (James Norton from “Granchester” on PBS), recruited college students to join him in undercover work.
Then, nine years later, Henson/Freegard is living in London where he sells luxury automobiles.
As litigator Alice Archer (Gemma Arterton, who was Bond Girl Strawberry Fields in “Quantum of Solace”) passes the dealership on her way to work each day, she becomes acquainted with the charming Henson. After a short time, she finds him to be downright irresistible. When she questions his absences and strange phone calls, he explains that he has a hidden life—serving as a MI5 agent.
Those college students, Sophie (Marisa Abela), Mae (Freya Mavor) and Niall (Peter Heenan), that Freegard recruited back in the day emerge in the final act of the film.
Based on a true story which occurred in Britain during the 1990’s, co-directors Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson’s “Rogue Agent” remains involving as the mysterious, stranger-than-fiction story unfolds. Skilled lead actors Norton and Arterton are believable in their challenging, layered roles.
Rated R
3 Stars
MACK & RITA
(Theaters)
Even though Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton has reached “that certain age” when many female actors are deemed too old, she continues to
flourish in big screen comedies.
But her latest silly and predictable rom-com remains watchable only because of Keaton’s charisma and her retro signature wardrobe.
It’s the movie “Big” in reverse; thirty-year old writer and Instagram influencer Mack (Elizabeth Lail) yearns to emulate her late grandmother, the elderly woman who had life all figured out.
When Mack comes upon a carnival attraction promising visits to your past and future, she whips out her Mastercard and lies on a “magical” tanning bed. Within a short period, she has morphed into the 70-year-old version of Mack. Next, the transformed Mack, aka “Aunt Rita,” moves into the younger woman’s apartment.
As Rita, she dons stunning outfits that once belonged to Mack’s grandma and gets involved with the local “Wine Club” ladies (Loretta Devine, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick and Amy Hill), who egg on her burgeoning romance with 40-year-old neighbor Jack (Dustin Milligan).
Not only does the film mimic “Big,” director Katie Aselton also borrows from the now classic comedy “Bridesmaids.” Mack’s best friend and bride-to-be Carla (Taylour Paige) waits for Mack to return to her younger self in order to serve as her maid-of-honor.
See the movie for Keaton’s performance, not for the uneven script.
Rated PG-13
2 Stars s
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.