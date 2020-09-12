THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY
Despite its initial off-putting and raunchy scenes, this rom-com turns into a charming and “heartfelt” story about surviving a broken heart.
Filmmaker Natalie Krinsky presents a group of attractive New York City millennials navigating their way through love and loss.
Even though her roommates (Taylor Hill and Molly Gordon) accuse art gallery assistant Lucy Gulliver (Geraldine Viswanathan) of being a hoarder, she retains keepsakes of her previous relationships.
Eventually, her collection morphs into a gallery space where people can drop off items saved from past romances.
Twenty-five-year-old Viswanathan is a revelation, a charismatic Australian comic actress who also has appeared in recent features “Blockers” and “Bad Education.” Also impressive are her suitors, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Max and Dacre Montgomery (a ringer for Zac Efron) as Nick. Bernadette Peters plays gallery owner Eva Woolf.
The ensemble cast might remind the viewer of some humorous New Yorkers circa the late 90s and early 2000s, the ladies and their mates of “Sex and the City.”
Although she is not in “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” actress and singer Selena Gomez serves as the executive producer.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
At only 43 years, celebrated actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel’s massive hit “The Black Panther,” died last week. Earlier in his career, Boseman lit up the screen in three biographical features, “42,” “Get on Up” and “Marshall.”
42 (2013)
In a controversial move during 1946, Brooklyn Dodgers manager Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford) signed Black baseball player Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) from the Negro League to play with the Dodgers. Written and directed by Brian Helgeland, the movie portrays the horrible racism and cruelty aimed at. Robinson. Christopher Meloni is Leo Durocher and Lucas Black plays PeeWee Reese. Nicole Beharie is Robinson’s wife, Rachel. Boseman is praised for his athletic prowess as well as for his convincing portrayal of Robinson.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
GET ON UP (2014)
One year after portraying Jackie Robinson, Chadwick Boseman gives an astonishing performance as the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Beginning with his poor childhood in the woods of South Carolina and the exit of his mother (Viola Davis), the gospel-influenced Brown jumps into show business and ascends to rock and soul royalty. His shows are marked by stupendous performances, and his private life includes erratic, often angry behavior, paranoia and a violent streak. Boseman is the best part of filmmaker Tate Taylor’s feature which contains some cliches and predictable moments.
Rated R 3 Stars
MARSHALL (2017)
A courtroom drama within a biopic about future African American Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) as a young NAACP lawyer, director Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall” remains an engrossing and informative viewing experience. Marshall travels to Bridgeport, Connecticut to defend chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), who was accused of rape by his employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson). Josh Gad portrays the local lawyer who teams with Marshall in the lurid and sensational trial. Boseman gives glimpses of the brilliant jurist that the mature Marshall will become.
Rated R 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
