THE LAST DUEL
(Theaters)
It might take a moment to get past the casting of the oh-so-contemporary Matt Damon as a scarred knight in armor and Ben Affleck as a blonde nobleman. But under the direction of Ridley Scott, the pair remain believable in a brutal and bloody historic epic which is based on a true story set in Normandy in the 14th century.
The film takes place during the series of battles between France and England, which came to be known as the Hundred Years War.
Damon portrays Jean de Carrouges, a knight who has spent his life as a warrior for France. Affleck plays Count Pierre d’Alencon, a licentious party animal and the cousin of King Richard VI (Alex Lawther). Adam Driver is Squire Jacques Le Gris, Carrouges’ former comrade in arms.
After several other slights, Carrouges becomes enraged with Le Gris over a piece of land that was supposed be part of his wife’s dowry when the knight married the young and beautiful Marguerite (Jodie Comer in an award-worthy performance).
In addition to acting in the film, Damon and Affleck, along with Nicole Holofcener, wrote the intelligent, often riveting screenplay which is based on Eric Jager’s 2004 book. Four-time Oscar nominee Scott succeeds mightily in directing this large scale violent medieval saga with its atmosphere of tragedy surrounding its lovely heroine.
This is a harshly realistic reimagining of chivalry when “gallant” knights engaged in bloody reckonings. In “Rashomon”-style, three characters — Carrouges, Le Gris and Marguerite — each give their assessment about an egregious attack.
A court is convened to make decisions about the charges. Then an appeal follows in the court of the doltish Louis VI. It’s shocking to learn how the church and the court handle criminal charges.
Superstition outweighs logic, and the official court judgment is a “judicial duel” to be decided by jousting.
Rated R
3 Stars
UPCOMING FEATURES
ENCANTO
In this musical animated feature, the Madrigal family members live in Colombia in a charmed mountain place known as Encanto. Each Madrigal child except for Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz) has a specific talent.
But Mirabel has the important job of saving the family and their magic. Germaine Franco composed the score, and Lin Manuel Miranda wrote the songs.
The voice cast includes John Leguizano, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Cecilia Botero, Jessica Darrow and Angie Cepeda.
ETERNALS
Marvel Comics introduces the Eternals, a race of superhumans who have lived secretly on Earth for thousands of years. The Eternals are forced out of hiding to fight the Deviants.
Oscar winner Chloe Zhao directs the action adventure with cast members Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Kit Harrington.
SPENCER
The crumbling relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales (Kristen Stewart), and her husband Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) is the subject of this biographical film set during the Christmas season 1991 at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. Steven Knight wrote the screenplay and Pablo Larraín is the director.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
