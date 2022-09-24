RAILWAY CHILDREN
(Theaters)
Based on a book by E. Nesbit and inspired by actual events during World War II, “Railway Children” follows the Watts children—Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby)—who are evacuated from their home in Manchester to escape the frequent bombing.
Along with many youngsters, they travel by train to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. Living in relative peace in the countryside, the Watts kids bond with their sponsors, Annie (Sheridan Smith), her son Thomas (Austin Haynes) and her mother Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter). But the war remains real to them because of the presence of American soldiers billeted in Oakworth.
Director Morgan Matthews presents a picture of idyllic village life until the children witness the white Military Policemen beating African-American soldiers. Eventually, they find injured Black soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding in a train car.
Despite director Matthews’ success in presenting the story of the train evacuees, he cannot do much with the cliched and predictable tale of racism during World War II.
Rated PG
2 and 1/2 Stars
PEARL
(Theaters)
Subtitled “An Extraordinary Origin Story,” this remarkable entry into the horror genre is the prequel to “X,” the wildly praised feature released in March, 2022.
Directed by Ti West and written by West and star Mia Goth, the stunning, imaginative and blood-soaked “Pearl” takes place during 1918.
Pearl’s (Goth) husband Howard is fighting in World War I, and she’s stuck with her stern German mother (Tandi Wright) and her paralyzed father (Matthew Sunderland) on their farm in Texas.
Although times remain dark and depressing with the continuing war and the threat of the Spanish flu epidemic, Pearl lives in the bright world of movie fantasy. She is destined to be a star dancing on the screen!
High praise belongs to West and Goth for this artfully created surreal and grisly feature which pays homage to Hollywood classics including “The Wizard of Oz.”
Pearl leaves the bucolic—the farm with Mary the goat and Theda the crocodile —for the fantastic—the movie theater with the dancing ladies onscreen, the projectionist (David Corenswet) and a cornfield with a scarecrow (Don’t ask!)
Goth’s performance is Oscar-worthy. “MaXXXine,” the sequel to “Pearl, is announced following the credits.
Rated R
4 Stars
GOODNIGHT MOMMY
(Amazon Prime)
A remake of an acclaimed 2014 Austrian film, the psychological thriller “Goodnight Mommy” stars Naomi Watts as the mother of twin sons, Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lucas (Nicholas Crovetti).
The film begins as the boys’ father (Peter Hermann) drops them off at their mother’s isolated country home. But their mother does not seem the same. Her head is covered, and she says that she had recent cosmetic surgery and now must wear the odd covering.
But most upsetting for Elias and Nicholas is their feeling that she does not seem to be anything like their loving mother, who used to serenade them at bedtime with her favorite “twin” song “You Are My Sunshines.” Now she feigns ignorance about the nightly ritual and berates them for asking.
Three-quarters of the film remains tension-filled with grisly bits of terror. The “mother figure” follows her threats with violence.
But then director Matt Sobel and writer Kyle Warren’s “Goodnight Mommy” cannot match the clever denouement of the Austrian feature. Whatever occurs in the barn makes no sense. See the film for Watts’ excellent performance.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
