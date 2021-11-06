ETERNALS (Theaters)
“We’re Eternals. We came here seven thousand years ago to protect humans from the Deviants.”
Another Marvel Comics group of superheroes created by Marvel’s Jack Kirby, the Eternals were introduced in a July 1976 comic book. Like the X-Men, each Eternal has his or her own different powers. In addition, they are unable to interfere in man versus man’s battles and wars. After centuries of their supposed demise, the beastly Deviants began to attack humans once again, and the Eternals reunite under the leadership of Ajak (Salma Hayak).
Gemma Chan portrays Sersi, who lives as a human working in London’s Natural History Museum. Her special talent is manipulating matter. After she is summoned by Ajak, she leaves her human boyfriend Dane (Kit Harrington) behind and sets out on a quest to locate her fellow Eternals. She locates Ikaris (Richard Madden), her true love over the centuries, who can fly and shoot beams from his eyes.
Good friends Thena (Angelina Jolie), a warrior who is mentally burdened by memories, and strongman Gilgamesh (Don Lee) are found together.
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiami) is in India, where he has become a Bollywood superstar. Energy blasts from Kingo’s fingers, and he provides the comic relief after he decides to become world famous by having a documentary filmed of the Eternals in action.
The final four Eternals are Druig (Barry Keoghan), who can control others’ minds, but cannot understand why the superheroes are not allowed to resolve human conflict, master inventor Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who is deaf and is “the fastest woman in the universe,” and Sprite (Lia McHugh), who is eternally stuck in a teenager’s body. She can duplicate herself and make others invisible.
Academy Award winner, director and co-writer Chloe Zhao brings this epic 2 hour and 37 minutes tale to the screen with Marvel’s most diverse set of action heroes.
“Eternals” succeeds with its fascinating mix of characters, but bogs down in its attempt to present a bevy of plot points and unending philosophical discussions (sometimes arguments) about the Eternals’ role in witnessing and not helping humans in times of desperate need. The conclusion remains indecipherable.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
FINCH (Apple TV+)
Originally scheduled for a big screen release in 2020, one of the year’s best films, director Miguel Sapochnik’s “Finch” now debuts on Apple TV+.
Sun flares have decimated most of the Earth, but robotics engineer Finch (Tom Hanks) has stayed safe for ten years in the post apocalyptic world within a St. Louis laboratory. But when Finch learns that a solar storm is brewing that will destroy everything in its path, he leaves the safety of his lab for a trek west accompanied by his dog and his creation, a robot who names himself Jeff. Through humorous and dangerous circumstances, the trio continue the harrowing journey toward the mountains where the air might be clear and other humans might exist. Through amazing motion capture technology, Caleb Landry Jones voices and “acts” the role Jeff the robot. A dog named Seamus portrays Finch’s beloved companion, Goodyear.
Despite what seems like a gloomy topic, “Finch” manages an uplifting tone in an emotionally involving movie.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.