ONWARD
Pixar’s Animation Studio is back with an original, enchanted, emotionally satisfying and comic fantasy tale suitable for all ages.
In a time when most of the magic has disappeared and the folks in suburban Mushroomton have come to rely on modern technology instead of spells and sorcery, 16-year-old elf Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) receives a magical wizard’s staff for his birthday.
Coaxed by his older brother Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt), Ian tries out the staff which can bring their late father back to life for one day. But its key element, a sparkling gem, fades away, and Dad appears with only the lower half of his body (feet to torso) visible. Next, the brothers go on a quest to find a replacement gem which will allow them to conjure up the rest of Dad.
Inspired by Barley’s interest in a game called “Quest of Yore,” the boys set out accompanied by the very funny semblance of their father.
Amid the mythical creatures such as elf mom Laurel’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) Centaur (half-man, half-horse) cop boyfriend Colt Bronco (Mel Rodriguez), tame Griffin (lion and eagle combination) turned vicious fire-breathing Manticore (Octavia Spencer), trash-gobbling unicorns and pet dragons, the elfin brothers encounter challenges and danger in their laugh-inducing adventure.
Rated PG 3 Stars
THE WAY BACK
While sports dramas often remain conventional and predictable, this basketball saga offers more depth because of Ben Affleck’s compelling characterization of a broken man named Jack Cunningham, a former high school b-ball phenom who works in construction and is estranged from his wife Angela (Javina Gavankar). Jack, who is addicted to alcohol, takes a coaching job at his alma mater. (Affleck has spoken about his own struggles with alcohol and considers this role as part of his own therapy).
Screenwriters Brad Ingelsby and Gavin O’Connor, who also directs, earn a hard-R-rating with what eventually becomes a running gag--the shockingly foul language spouted by members of the Catholic school team. Actor and standup comedian Al Madrigal is well cast as the math teacher who serves as Jack’s assistant, and Jeremy Radin plays the team chaplain Father Mark Whelan. Brandon Wilson gives a breakout performance as team captain, Brandon.
Rated R 3 Stars
ORDINARY LOVE
A detailed and intimate story unfolds as longtime married couple Joan (Lesley Manville) and Tom (Liam Neeson) face the reality of Joan’s breast cancer diagnosis. As the romantic drama progresses, every aspect of treatment including chemotherapy and surgery is revealed. But while the narrative focuses on Joan’s difficulties during treatment, it also shows the impact on the devoted and desperate Tom.
Set in a seaside northern Irish town, writer David Wilmot and director Lisa Barros D’Sa’s remarkable “Ordinary Love” paints an extraordinary portrait of two people who show their commitment “in sickness and in health.”
Veteran performers Manville, who had an Academy Award nomination for last year’s “The Phantom Thread,” and Neeson, who was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for “Schlinder’s List,” give stunningly honest portrayals.
Rated R 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for
KETR Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.