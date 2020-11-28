Last April’s big screen release “The Personal History of David Copperfield” is now available online.
“The Croods: A New Age” will be released only in theaters this week. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” will be on Netflix, and “Black Beauty” will be on Disney+.
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
The film version of Charles Dickens’ 1850 massive tome (600+ pages) emphasizes the comedic aspects of the novel with protagonist, David Copperfield’s (Dev Patel) mostly amusing encounters with increasingly eccentric and just plain gaga characters.
Director and co-scriptwriter Aarmando Iannucci populates the feature with Dickens’ immortal characters including David’s childhood nurse Peggoty (Daisy May Cooper), his great-aunt Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton), the sweet but dotty Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie), the debt-laden Mr. Micawber (Peter Capaldi), the devious Uriah Heep (Ben Whishaw), David’s love interest Dora Spenlow (Morfyyd Clark), the alcoholic lawyer Mr. Wickfield (Benedict Wong) and his daughter Agnes Wickfield (Rosalind Eleazer), who is secretly in love with David.
Filmmaker Iannucci manages to tell Copperfield’s fascinating life story from youth to maturity in a compressed 2-hour movie which includes most of the central characters.
In keeping with a less traditional method of casting a Victorian era tale, the players were selected in a color-blind fashion. A native of India, Patel is David, who has white parents in the movie. Agnes Wickfield is played by Rosalind Eleazer who is Black, and in the film is the daughter of an Asian (Benedict Wong). The exuberant tale is a joy to watch.
Rated PG 3 Stars
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE
Dreamworks Animation presents the sequel to 2013’s comedy adventure “The Croods.” After leaving the cave, the Croods meet a family called the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved than the Croods.
When Eep Crood (voice of Emma Stone) disappears with Dawn Betterman, both families join together to save the girls.
The voice cast includes Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Peter Dinklage as Peter Betterman, Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman and Cloris Leachman as Gran.
THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2
(Netflix)
Chris Columbus cowrote and directed this sequel to “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018). Teenager Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) struggles with her emotions following the death of her firefighter father as she travels to Cancun with her mom (Kimberly Williams) and her mom’s boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Somehow, Kate and Jack find themselves at the North Pole with Santa (Kurt Russell) and a million elves! The youngsters are sent into the past to help save Santa. Goldie Hawn portrays Mrs. Clause.
BLACK BEAUTY
(Disney+)
Based on Anna Sewell’s classic 1877 novel, the latest film version was written and directed by Ashley Avis. The reimagined tale takes place in the American West during the present day. Black Beauty is a wild horse rounded up and taken to Birtwick Stables. Mackenzie Foy portrays Jo Green, a young girl who bonds with the horse. Oscar winner Kate Winslet is the voice of the horse. Claire Forlani portrays Mrs. Winthrop, and Iain Glen plays John Manly.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
