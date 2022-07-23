NOPE
(Theaters)
For his latest entry in the horror/dark comedy genre, writer, producer and director Jordan Peele cleverly reimagines the 1950s era of sci-fi alien thrillers such as “It Came From Outer Space” combined with modern high tech.
After their father’s strangely disturbing death, OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) inherit his horse farm, the only Black-owned business that supplies horses for the movies.
Begun by their great-great-great grandfather, the ranch and Haywood’s Hollywood Horses remain in financial trouble when an unexpected chance—in the form of a flying saucer—at fame and riches occurs.
Kaluuya and Palmer are well cast and believable as squabbling siblings. He is calm and steady; she is hyperactive, always looking for a deal.
Adjoining the Haywood ranch is the western theme park called “Jupiter’s Claim,” which is owned by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park. He is a bizarre self-promoter who continues to relive his long canceled TV series.
Throughout “Nope,” flashbacks reflect the gruesome antics of the star of that sitcom, a vicious chimpanzee.
In OJ and Emerald’s quest to film an actual UFO, they get help from Fry’s techie employee Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and veteran documentarian Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott).
The visually stunning feature benefits greatly from the work of talented cinematographer Hoyt van Hoytema.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(Theaters)
After spending more than three years on the New York Times Best Seller list, author Delia Owens’ amazing novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” comes to the screen.
An immersive and emotionally powerful tale, the film, which was written by Lucy Alibar, produced by Reese Witherspoon and directed by Olivia Newman, takes place in the enchanting lush forests populated by all manner of wildlife within the North Carolina marshlands.
This is where Catherine “Kya” Clark aka the often derided “Marsh Girl” resides. Eventually, her compelling story of survival and love morphs into a murder mystery.
Jojo Medina portrays 6-year-old Kya, who is left behind when her mother and then her four siblings leave. Stuck deep in the woods with her abusive, drunken father (Garret Dillahunt), Kya survives by keeping out of his way.
Even though the film does not have the novel’s ability to delve into her uniquely precarious situation, the viewer glimpses Kya’s intense loneliness—and her fears. First, she is terrified that she will be hurt by her father, and later she is pursued by authorities who want her to go to school or to become a ward of the state.
As a teenager, Kya (Daisy Edgar Jones) becomes friendly with Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith), who teaches her to read and write and becomes her first love.
Harris Dickinson plays Chase Andrews, Barclay Cove’s former football star, the town’s golden boy who pursues Kya. David Strathairn is local lawyer Tom Milton. Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer, Jr. portray Kya’s supportive friends Mabel and Jumpin.
If you’ve read the book, you will likely appreciate seeing the rich details of Kya’s life, but if you have not read it, you can still be entertained by the clever plot and fascinating characters.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
