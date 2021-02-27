FATHER
(In theaters in limited release)
Last year Anthony Hopkins was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Pope Benedict in “The Two Popes,” and the veteran actor and former Oscar winner seems to be a likely nominee again this year for his leading role in “The Father.”
Hopkins gives a searing, heart-rending performance as Anthony, an elderly gentleman suffering from dementia. The audience experiences Anthony’s confusing world through his deteriorating point of view. Characters, both real and imagined, come and go, and settings shift in Anthony’s addlepated world.
British actress and Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) appears as Anthony’s daughter Anne, who allows her father to live in her home. Imogen Poots is caregiver Laura, and Olivia Williams, Rufus Sewell, and Mark Gatiss each portray several roles.
Writer and director Florian Zeller and Hopkins deserve praise for the remarkably realistic portrait of a man whose life has become a muddle.
Rated PG-13 3 and 1/2 Stars
THE MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS
(Amazon Prime)
Sometimes, a pair of young actors give breakout, star-making performances in the same feature. In the case of the quirky sci-fi rom-com “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” both Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen keep viewers enthralled in the fast-paced, surreal film.
Mark (Allen) and Margaret (Newton) both find themselves locked in the same repeating day in writer Lev Grossman and director Ian Samuels’ twist on the familiar concept that gave us “Groundhog Day” and the recent “Palm Springs.”
Each day Mark sees his mother leaving for work and visits with his video game-playing buddy Henry (Jermaine Harris). When Mark glimpses Margaret at the local pool, he chases her and learns that she too is trapped in living the same day over and over.
Not the usual teen romance, this blend of comedy and tragedy remains amusing and introspective as Mark and Margaret set out to discover the “tiny perfect things” in each day.
Allen and Newton have already appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. Allen was in a season of “American Horror Story” and is a cast member in Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed “West Side Story.”
Newton was a player in “Big Little Lies” and “The Society” on the small screen and was a supporting player in the big screen feature “Ben Is Back.”
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
THE DIG
(Netflix)
Based on actual events depicted in John Preston’s 2007 novel “The Dig,” the film recreates an amazing archeological find on Edith Pretty’s (Carey Mulligan) land in Suffolk, England in 1939. Amateur local excavator Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) uncovers treasures within a burial mound.
Brits Mulligan and Fiennes are perfection as the wealthy widow and the self-taught archeologist. Director Simon Stone, screenwriter Moira Buffini and cinematographer Mike Eley create an involving viewing experience.
The cast includes Lily James as Peggy Piggott, who became a famous archeologist and whose nephew, John Preston, wrote the novel “The Dig.”
Visitors to the British Museum can view the magnificent Sutton Hoo archeological discoveries.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
