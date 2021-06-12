12 MIGHTY ORPHANS (in theaters)
A heartwarming Depression era saga, “12 Mighty Orphans” presents the gritty, true story of the teenage Mighty Mites of the Masonic Home for orphans in Fort Worth and their football coach Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson). While many of the so-called orphans actually had parents, the crushing poverty of the time sometimes made it impossible for parents to care for their children.
Director Ty Roberts brings to the screen sportswriter Jim Dent’s well-researched 2007 nonfiction book, “12 Might Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football” and gives a compelling account of the football team, their coach and how their success inspired America.
With no football field, no uniforms, no shoes and only one football, the players learned to improvise as did Coach Russell, who originated the spread offense to help his undersized players have a chance against the big fellows on teams such as Highland Park.
Luke Wilson gives a commendable, low key performance as Coach Russell, who flashes back to his own childhood as an orphan and to his horrific memories of World War I. Martin Sheen goes pretty far over-the-top as the Masonic Home’s lovable Doc Hall, the boozing assistant coach, whose wit and heart of gold still shine through.
Vinessa Shaw portrays Juanita Russell, the coach’s wife who teaches at the Masonic Home. Wayne Knight plays the villainous Frank Wynn, a hopefully fictionalized account of the man in charge of the orphans. Jacob Lofland plays Snoggs. Slade Monroe is Wheatie, and Sampley Barinaga is Chicken. Jake Austin Walker portrays the Masonic Home’s star athlete Hardy Brown.
With twelve equally heartrending back stories about each boy’s loss and abandonment, the filmmakers focus on only a few of these tragic histories. Instead, they devote the bulk of the feature to the underdog football team that won folks’ hearts.
Some notable cameos include Matthew’s big brother Rooster McConaughey as Pop Boone, Robert Duvall as former orphan Mason Hawk, comedian Ron White as Sheriff Red Wright, Treat Williams as the Fort Worth Star Telegram’s Amon Carter and Larry Pine as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR latched on to an underdog story that could supply hope during the throes of the Depression.
Filmed entirely in Texas, the “12 Mighty Orphans” locations included Weatherford, Alvarado, Cleburne and Fort Worth.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
HOOSIERS (Amazon Prime)
The classic basketball underdog story, “Hoosiers” debuted in 1986 starring Gene Hackman as Norman Dale. High School Principal Cletus Summers (Sheb Woolley), hires Dale to come to Hickory, Indiana as a teacher and basketball coach. Despite getting off to a spotty start and disappointing the Huskers fans who try to fire him mid season, Dale and his notoriously drunk assistant “Shooter” Flatch, (Dennis Hopper) manage to bring together a strong team that begins to win games. Also helpful is the return of the Huskers best player Jimmy Chitwood (Maris Valainis). The film’s climax occurs at the state basketball championship in Indianapolis at Butler Fieldhouse as the Huskers are pitted against the much larger South Bend Central Bears.
The fictionalized story is loosely based on the Milan, Indiana high school basketball team that participated in the 1954 state championship.
Rated PG
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.