THE NORTHMAN (Theaters)
Director Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse”) manages to replicate a blood-soaked medieval saga of Vikings, marauders and slaves in an epic revenge-driven action feature.
Within his mega-violent masterpiece depicting a cruel and grisly period, Eggers focuses on hacked-off limbs, heads and other body parts as various factions fight to the death with swords and clubs.
Young heir to the king Amleth (Oscar Hovak) goes through a Norse supernatural initiation ritual in order to prepare to take the place of his father, King Aurvandill War Raven (Ethan Hawke), who was injured in battle. Desperately trying to save his kingdom, Aurvandill attempts to prepare his son for his royal duties. “The Northman” is the Viking version of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
Now grown, our titular hero Amleth (Alexander Skarsgard) lives amid a throng of plundering Vikings and becomes an accomplished blood-thirsty slayer. After honing his brutality skills, he follows the advice of a Seeress (Bjork) and vows revenge on his Uncle Fjolnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang), who killed Amleth’s father and kidnapped his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman).
Disguised as a slave, he travels on a slave ship bound for Iceland where Fjolnir and his mother head a farming area managed by slaves. If the viewer can bear to watch the realistic depiction of the gory era, it presents a stunning historical rendering of a brutally savage world.
Skarsgard serves as a producer and does justice to the role that he waited to play for years. Oscar winner Kidman amazes with her in-depth portrayal of the Queen to brothers Aurvandill and Fjolnir. Other notable cast members are Anna Taylor-Joy as Olga and Willem Defoe as Heimer the Fool.
Rated R
3 Stars
THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
(Theaters)
Known for his vast number of movie roles, actor Nicolas Cage has a grand time portraying a version of himself in this dark screwball comedy/action movie directed by Tom Gormican.
Playing on his reputation as an intense, obsessive performer who has experienced financial problems, Cage agrees to travel to Majorca for a birthday party for the very rich Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pasca). Cage accepts the offer for a price—the price of a cool million bucks!
The plot thickens when CIA Agents Martin (Ike Barinholtz) and Vivian (Tiffany Haddish) recruit the actor to aid in locating a kidnapped woman. The hilarious movie morphs into a buddy comedy as Javi and Nic bond over their shared LSD trip and their projected film collaboration.
In addition, Cage’s alter ego “Nicky” (who resembles Cage’s 20-something-year-old character Sailor in “Wild at Heart’) creepily reappears to present-day Nic.
The terrific supporting cast includes Lilly Sheen as Cage’s imaginary daughter Addy and Sharon Horgan as his imaginary wife Olivia. Neil Patrick Harris is Cage’s agent Richard Fink, and Alessandra Mastronardi is Javi’s true love Gabriella.
As baddie Lucas, Paco Leon channels Cage’s well-documented over-the-top style.
Violence prevails and the language is rough, but the laughs are real in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.