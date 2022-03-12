Although these films were not recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 94th annual Academy Awards presentation scheduled for Sunday, March 27, 2022, many did get nominated for other awards such as the Independent Spirit Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards or the Golden Globe Awards.
In addition, critics groups such as the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association recognize their own top films.
The following released-during-2021 films were not nominated for Best Picture even though they won praise from audiences and critics.
IN THE HEIGHTS
Lin Michael Miranda’s pre “Hamilton” Tony Award-winning Broadway musical has been adapted into an excellent movie.
The joyous, brightly-hued mix of song and dance tells the story of the closely knit denizens of Washington Heights, a New York City area populated by immigrants from Caribbean countries.
PASSING
British actress Rebecca Hall deserves high praise for writing and directing this intriguing feature about two women (Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga); both are Black, but one passes for white.
Set during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s in New York City and based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, “Passing” succeeds in reflecting America’s still lingering racial issues.
BEING THE RICARDOS
Back in 1951, Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman), Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) and their staff of writers, producers and directors invented the TV sitcom—a revolutionary concept using a live audience and no laugh tracks.
Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film focuses on one perilous week during the show’s production schedule.
Kidman nails the role of Lucille Ball/Lucy Ricardo. She reveals the comic actor as an entertainer and business woman — outwardly a tough cookie, but inwardly an emotional mess who deeply loves her suspected philandering husband.
THE LAST DUEL
Ridley Scott directs the bloody and brutal historic epic based on a true story and set in Normandy during the 14th century.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who appear as warrior Jean de Courages and Count Peter d’Alencon, wrote the script with Nicole Holofcener. Adam Driver is Squire Jacques Le Gris, who is accused of an egregious attack by de Courages’ young and beautiful wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer).
NO TIME TO DIE
Daniel Craig finishes his run as James Bond in a spectacular and satisfying manner.
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” continues the saga which began with “Spectre” in 2015.
After retiring to Jamaica, 007 is summoned by his old friend, CIA Agent Felix Leifer (Jeffrey Wright) to track down scientist Obruchev (David Dencik), who has stolen a lethal bioweapon.
A masterwork of action setpieces, the film also stars Lea Seydoux as Bond’s love interest and Rami Malek as madman Safin.
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Wes Anderson presents another of his bizarre, clever and very funny movies featuring his regular troupe of actors, including six Oscar winners.
At the Paris-based literary magazine called The French Dispatch, Bill Murray is editor Arthur Howitzer, Jr. The writers and the players in the stories include Lea Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Saorsie Ronan, Tilda Swindon and Christoph Waltz.
SPENCER
Kristen Stewart turns in a stunning portrayal of Princess Diana during a three-day period when she ponders separating from Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).
During an absolute horror of a Christmas holiday at the Queen’s Sandringham retreat, Diana continues to rebel against her perfect image.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.