NIGHTMARE ALLEY
(Theaters)
Best Picture and Best Director Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) cowrote and directed this throwback to film noir, a thriller based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel.
Set in the 1940’s, the feature stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a down-on-his-luck guy who joins a traveling carnival.
From alcoholic mentalist Pete (David Strathairn) and his clairvoyant wife Zeena (Toni Collette), Carlisle learns all of Pete’s signals and tricks.
Then Carlisle leaves the carnival and takes sideshow performer Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara) with him. Eventually, the former carny dons a tuxedo and graduates to working his mentalist show as “The Great Carlisle” in big city nightclubs with Molly as his assistant. His success makes him develop an appetite for bigger cons.
When Carlisle teams with beguiling psychotherapist Dr. Lillith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), he gets involved in an elaborate scheme to get money from Ezra Grindle (Richard Jenkins).
Originally a 1947 film starring Tyrone Power, Del Toro’s film succeeds as a stylish shocker which portrays the underbelly of society.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
PARALLEL MOTHERS
(Theaters)
Penelope Cruz and filmmaker Pedro Almodovar reunite for their seventh movie together with “Parallel Mothers,” a film which includes the writer-director’s signature style with a vivid color palette and frequent nods to Alfred Hitchcock.
The compelling Spanish language drama begins with the almost 40-year-old Janis (Cruz) and teenager Ana (Milena Smit) sharing a hospital room. Both are single women, and both give birth to daughters.
After they take their children home, Janis is stuck with a distracted nanny, and Ana’s mother, actress Teresa (Aitana Sanchez-Gijon), leaves Ana, and travels all over Spain with an acting troupe.
Eventually, Janis and Ana’s lives intersect as Almodovar’s script takes viewers by surprise. A subplot concerns Janis’ determination to honor her grandparents by finding the site where most of the men in her family’s village were murdered at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War.
Israel Elejalde portrays Arturo, a forensic archeologist. Among Almodovar’s finest, “Parallel Mothers” has been honored as one of the best reviewed movies of 2021.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
RECENT OPENINGS
A HERO
Oscar winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival with a feature which takes place in present day Iran. Rahim (Amir Jadidi) gets out of debtor’s prison on a 2-day leave with a plan for winning official release.
But he changes his mind about using the gold coins in a lost purse to pay off his debt; instead he returns the purse to its rightful owner. But his good deed leads him into a glaring spotlight.
POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN
Based on a picture book by screenwriter Akihito Nishino, the 3D anime feature follows chimney sweep Lubicchi who believes that something exists beyond the smoke-filled Chimney Town.
Lubicchi befriends Poupelle, a talking pile of garbage, and the pair set out to find what’s above the thick layers of smoke.
SEE FOR ME
Visually impaired Sophie (Skyler Davenport) is housesitting at a remote mansion when three criminals break in with plans to rob the place.
The home invasion thriller has an interesting twist because of a phone app called “See for Me.”
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
