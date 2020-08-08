This week’s online movies include a mystery with teenagers caught in a murder investigation, a biopic based on a group of singing mariners in Cornwall and an unusual love story.
NOVEMBER CRIMINALS
(Netflix 2017)
Ansel Elgort, the star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story,” portrays high school senior Addison in a coming-of-age saga within a romance and mystery. Addison is still struggling with the recent loss of his mother when his friend Kevin (Jared Kemp) is murdered. Because the police seem to shrug off the crime as gang-related, Addison, with the reluctant help of his girlfriend Phoebe (Chloe Grace Moretz), attempts his own investigation.
Based on a 2010 novel by Sam Munson and directed by Sacha Gervais, the film creates interesting characters in Addison, who uses a pager and a camcorder instead of a smart phone, and Phoebe, a cool kid who prefers the company of the nerdy Addison to the high school in-crowd.
When the kids’ sleuthing turns dangerous, Addison’s dad Theo (David Strathairn) and Phoebe’s mom Fiona (Catherine Keener) try to stop the kids’ investigating and want them to turn matters over to the police.
Hot Hollywood properties Algort and Moretz make this rather standard script worth watching.
Rated PG-13 - 3 Stars
FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS
(Amazon Prime on demand 2019)
During the 1990s, a group of men from Cornwall came to prominence as the sea chanty-singing Fisherman’s Friends. They made albums, toured and scored a Top 10 hit. A modified group of singers continue to entertain today. Some of the members of the group appear in minor roles in this movie which purports to be about their discovery by a London music executive.
But the film’s music exec Danny (Daniel Mays) is fictional, just as is the young woman called Alwyn (Tuppence Middleton) who attracts Danny’s attention in the small Cornwall village where he finds himself stranded.
The made-up story includes Alwyn’s crusty father Jim (James Purefoy), her endearing grandparents Jago (David Hayman) and Maggie (Maggie Steed). and, of course, the singing fisherman. The pairing of Mays and Middleton seems odd, and no chemistry exists between the couple.
The actual story of these talented men would be preferable to this rather silly contrived tale. But a documentary is probably not forthcoming. Instead, a “Fisherman’s Friends” sequel is said to be in preproduction
Rated PG-13 - 2 Stars
SPARROW DANCE (Peacock 2012)
A low-budget independent film written and directed by Noah Buschel, “Sparrow Dance” succeeds as a quirky, compelling and even magical romantic feature. Kudos belong to cinematographer Ryan Samul whose artistic visual techniques open up scenes which occur almost completely in one place.
The camera focuses on an unnamed woman (Marin Ireland) who passes her days in ritualized repetition, never leaving her New York apartment. But because of nasty plumbing problems, she is forced to allow a person into her longtime solo space.
Charming plumber Wes (Paul Sparks) has to return more than once because he has to find replacement parts for the ancient pipes, plus he seems to be attracted to the strange but pretty lady.
The agoraphobic woman and the lonely saxophone-playing plumber make for an unforgettable romantic drama. The movie was named Best Narrative Film at the Austin Film Festival in 2012.
Not rated - 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
