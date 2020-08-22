These online movies are all 2020 releases. “Chemical Hearts” may also have a theatrical release.
CHEMICAL HEARTS (Amazon Prime 2020)
Krystal Sutherland’s not your typical teen romantic novel “Our Chemical Hearts” comes to the screen starring Austin Abrams as Henry Page and Lili Reinhart as Grace Towne.
Henry begins his senior year of high school with hopes of becoming the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, but he also dreams that this will be the year that he falls in love for the first time, even if he ends up with a broken heart. He is intrigued by transfer student Grace, but she rebuffs his efforts at any conversation, let alone friendship.
Writer and director Richard Tanne presents a compelling drama which works because of the in-depth character studies of Henry and Grace. Their evolving friendship, eventual romance and their clever banter filled with references to poetry and literature make “Chemical Hearts” a fresh, unpredictable story.
Reinhart, who also served as executive producer for the film, gives a moving performance as an 18-year-old who is burdened with painful memories. Abrams has a kind of nerdy charm as the clumsy young man in love. Henry’s friends Lola (Kara Young and Murray (C.J. Hoff) provide comic relief.
Rated R • 3 Stars
GREYHOUND (Apple+ 2020)
Inspired by the Battle of the Atlantic during World War II and the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C. S. Forester, “Greyhound” stars Tom Hanks as U.S. Naval Commander Ernie Krause, the skipper of the destroyer USS Keeling, part of an Allied escort group defending a merchant convey enroute to England. While out of range of air cover for 5 days, the warships were left on their own to defend against the wolfpack of Nazi U-boats.
Despite a slow start, the 90-minute feature turns into a fast-paced thriller as Krause, Lt. Commander Charlie Cole (Stephen Graham) and the crew go against the omnipresent submarines which fire off innumerable torpedoes. Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, is remarkable as the quietly religious Krause in director Aaron Schneider’s absorbing and pulse-pounding film about a little-known part of World War II which took place in the Atlantic Ocean.
Rated PG-13 • 3 Stars
THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS (Amazon Prime 2020)
Writer and director Lone Scherfig’s (“An Education”) astutely intermingles the lives of six characters in a drama with elements of comedy and tragedy.
After Clara (Zoe Kazan) and her sons escape from her abusive husband, they travel to Manhattan and encounter strangers including nurse/counselor Alice (Andrea Riseborough), lost soul Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), lawyer John (Jay Baruchel)) along with restaurant manager Mark (Tahar Rahim) and Timofey (Bill Nighy).
As the complex feature unfolds, Clara and her kids move from a fun vacation-like mode to a scary time as they hide with the homeless community. Terrific actress Kazan imbues her character with heartfelt emotions. French actor Rahim (the star of the Best Foreign Language Oscar nominated film “The Prophet”) is convincing as a man seeking a fresh beginning. Riseborough’s character is the only false note and her overwhelmed character seems farfetched. The always watchable Nighy adds lightness and humor to his role as a fake Russian at a Russian restaurant in New York City.
Not rated • 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
