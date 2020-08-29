Movies are back in theaters! Only a small number of new releases are available, and most screens will remain filled with oldies--from ”Jaws” to “Back to the Future.”
While some folks may not feel ready to set foot in the movie palaces yet, each week a number of new features continue to debut on various online platforms.
Opening in Theaters August 28
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
Charles Dickens’ 1850 novel about a young man who wants to be “the hero of my own story” comes to the screen. Filmmaker Armando Iannucci reinvents David Copperfield’s (Dev Patel) tale in a visually creative way. In addition, the color-blind casting might remind viewers of “Hamilton.”
The film’s varied characters include Mr. Micawber (Peter Capaldi), nanny Peggotty (Daisy May Cooper), Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie), Copperfield’s wealthy aunt Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton), Steerforth (Aneurin Barnard), Uriah Heep (Ben Whishaw), ,Mr. Wickfield (Benedict Wong) and Agnes Wickfield (Rosalind Eleazar).
BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC
The mix of comedy and sci-fi reunites Bill and Ted from their classic 1989 film. A visitor from the future tells Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.
Dean Parisot directs. The cast includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Anthony Carrigan and William Sadler.
THE NEW MUTANTS
Said to be the last installment of the Marvel “X-Men” features, “The New Mutants” is a superhero/horror movie created by filmmaker Josh Boone and cowriter Knate Lee. Appearing in the film are the Russian Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Native American Mirage (Blu Hunt), Brazilian Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Scottish Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) and American Cannonball (Charlie Heaton).
Opened in Theaters August 21
UNHINGED
Russell Crowe stars as Tom Cooper, an angry man who becomes the worst nightmare for hairdresser Rachel Hunter (Caren Pistorius).
In director Derrick Borte’s extremely dark thriller, Hunter and her teenage son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) strive to elude vengeful road rager Cooper in the New Orleans traffic.
While the violent tale begins with a shocking sequence, it settles into being a standard car chase feature.
THE BURNT ORANGE CONSPIRACY
The heist drama, based on Charles Willeford’s book, written for the screen by Scott Smith and directed by Giuseppe Capotondi, concerns art critic James Figueras (Danish actor Claes Bang), who is hired to steal a painting. Donald Sutherland portrays reclusive artist Jerome Debney, and Mick Jagger is art collector Joseph Cassidy in a feature set at Lake Como in Italy.
TESLA
Melancholy inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) was born in what is now Croatia in 1856. Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson), the daughter of J.P. Morgan, narrates the biographical drama about the lesser known inventor of electricity.
Tesla traveled to the U.S. and briefly worked with Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan). Jim Gaffigan portrays George Westinghouse. The creative feature by director Michael Almereyda places futurist Tesla in the modern world.
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
Julia Walton’s novel inspired this sensitive drama about high school senior Adam Petrazelli (Charlie Plummer), who suffers from schizophrenia.
He attends a new school where he meets Maya (Taylor Russell). Thor Freudenthal directs the well-reviewed coming-of-age movie. The cast includes AnnaSophia Robb, Andy Garcia, Molly Parker and Walton Goggins.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Bannerand for KETR.
