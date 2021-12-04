TICK, TICK…BOOM! (Theaters and Netflix)
After years of trying to break through on Broadway or Off-Broadway or even Off-off Broadway, composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) questions his decision to go into the performing arts.
On the brink of his 30th birthday when he is scheduled to present his sci-fi musical “Superbia” at an industry showcase, he considers quitting and joining his best friend Michael (Robin de Jesus) at a advertising agency or going with his dancer girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) to work in the Catskills. But how can he give up when acclaimed Broadway maven Stephen Sondheim (Bradley Whitford) advises Larson to keep going?
Larson’s clever, exuberant and entrancing numbers are performed by Garfield, a talented actor who has surprised everyone with his musical skills.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was influenced in his own extremely successful career by “Rent” creator Larson, directs the semi-autobiographical “tick tick…boom!”
Although Miranda’s choice to tell Larson’s story as a series of incidents might not please every viewer, it reveals the composer’s scattered manner as he attempts to present his play while suffering from writer’s block.
He just can’t get it together to compose Karessa’s (Vanessa Huggins) second act song. Also, he is torn when he realizes that Susan is probably leaving him and that Michael is suffering from a dreaded illness.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
WOLF (Theaters)
Actor George McKay (“1917,” “The True History of the Kelly Gang”) shows astonishing performing abilities as a young man named Jacob who is convinced that he is in the wrong body.
To the shock and dismay of his parents, Jacob prefers living as a wolf.
No matter what viewers might think about writer and director Nathalie Biancheri’s strangely perplexing film, McKay’s performance remains spot on. His sinewy, graceful body movements and his show of teeth do seem to duplicate a wolf.
After neighbors complain about Jacob howling and running through the woods on all fours, his desperate parents take him to a sort of rehab facility, known as the Zoo. The unnamed “Zookeeper” (Paddy Considine) tells the parents that he can cure Jacob’s “species dysphoria,” and that the boy will return to his human ways.
At the clinic are a number of young folks who are convinced that they are dogs, horses, monkeys, squirrels, ducks, etc. One girl known as Wildcat (Lili-Rose Depp), a permanent resident of the treatment center, finds herself drawn to Jacob when he morphs into a wolf. Depp is equally successful as McKay in moving and acting, but she moves and stretches in a catlike manner.
The Zookeeper’s “curative” methods are harsh; he relies on brutal techniques to transform his patients.
Another therapist played by Eileen Walsh takes the patients through repetitious exercises to remind them that they are indeed people, not animals.
While person who believes that he or she is an animal doesn’t qualify as a wide phenomenon, such a condition does exist.
Even though Biancheri picked an odd topic, her serious examination of the aberrant behavior of such people makes for a challenging and intelligent feature film that also speaks to folks who feel that they don’t belong in their bodies.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
