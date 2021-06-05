BLUE MIRACLE
(Netflix)
The Casa Hogar orphanage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico needs extensive repairs after Hurricane Odile caused a flood.
“Papa” Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) and his wife Becca (Fernanda Urrejola), who run the orphanage, fear foreclosure because they are behind on their payments to the bank. The answer to their problems might be to win the annual Bisbee’s Black and Blue Fishing Tournament.
Dennis Quaid portrays Wade Malloy, a burnt-out boat captain, who agrees to take his boat out with the orphans qualifying as the official fisherman.
The setting is beautiful, but this Netflix feature, which is based on a true story, has been Disneyfied out of believability. Although the Mexican orphans come from the gang-infested mean streets of Cabo San Lucas, they appear to be well-behaved, good-hearted innocents who only make an occasional rebellious comment. Without much character development, the film comes across as formulaic. We’ve seen the plot before. Whether it was about robotics, football or distance running, the troubled coach or teacher leads the disenfranchised kids to victory.
Although filmmaker Julio Quintana fails to deliver a strong first half of the film as each fishing trip bogs down with boring, tiresome moments, he does manage to create excitement during the final climatic scene.
Rated PG • 2 Stars
THE DRY
(in theaters and on demand)
Returning to his Australian hometown from Melbourne for a tragic occasion, Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) reluctantly agrees to stay a few days to try to find out what really happened in an apparent double murder and suicide.
It is assumed that Luke Hadler (Martin Dingle-Wolf), Falk’s best friend from childhood, shot his wife Karen and his son Billy and then went to another location and killed himself. Only baby Charlotte was left alive. Hadler’s parents (Julia Blake and Bruce Spence) beg Aaron to investigate.
Bana gives a solid performance as Falk, who left town 20 years earlier when he was under suspicion in the death of teenager Ellie (BeBe Bettencourt). Flashbacks reveal a sweet coming-of-age story that morphs into tragedy. Upon his return, some locals hurl insults and threats at Falk.
Based on Jane Harper’s bestseller, writer/director Robert Connelly crafts a tension-filled drama which makes the viewer sense the ongoing drought and depression in a formerly prosperous town.
Two mysteries emerge. While trying to find out if Luke killed his family, Falk also investigates Ellie’s death.
Rated R • 3 Stars
UNDINE
(in theaters and on demand)
Mythology identifies Undine as a water nymph (mermaid), who according to legend, can live out of the water as a human. But she must someday return to her soggy underworld.
In acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold’s thriller, Undine (Paula Beer) gives complex lectures on Berlin’s history and architecture.
The beautiful and clever woman is in love with Johannes (Jacob Matschenz), who unfortunately dumps her for another woman. Soon after their breakup, Undine meets Christoph (Franz Rogowski), a diver who repairs underwater pipes and equipment.
Inside a bar, Undine and Christoph “drown” amid broken glass and tiny dead fish on the floor after an aquarium shatters. Soon, the couple become lovers in this dark, edgy story.
Petzold’s compelling feature turns surreal as water images abound. When Christoph is hospitalized and not expected to live after being injured underwater, Undine exacts vengeance and returns to her habitat in this stunning and heartbreaking fairy tale. Kudos belong to cinematographer Hans Fromm.
Not Rated • 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.