OPERATION MINCEMEAT
(Netflix)
Among World War II spy sagas, Operation Mincemeat turns out to be an amazing, audacious and thrilling true story.
In 1943 Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) served as a member of the Twenty Committee, the counter-espionage and deception operation of the British Security Services.
For the Twenty Committee, Lt. Commander Ian Fleming !! (Johnny Flynn) prepared the Trout Memo, a list of suggested counter-espionage possibilities. From the list, Montagu selected an extremely risky subterfuge that, if successful, could change the course of the war.
Partnering with Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyan), Montagu crafted a scheme to convince the enemy that the body that washed up on a Spanish beach was British Naval officer William Martin. Attached to Martin’s wrist was a briefcase. Within the case were top secret battle plans concerning the upcoming Allied invasion of Greece. In reality, the Allied forces would be targeting Sicily.
Under the direction of John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”), the film crackles with danger and excitement as well-developed characters Montagu and Cholmondeley, along with their assistants, Hester Leggett (Penelope Wilton) and Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald), create an elaborate fictional life for drowning victim “William Martin.”
Note: Ewen Montagu wrote a book about Operation Mincemeat titled “The Man Who Never Was,” which became an impressive movie of the same name starring Clifton Webb and Gloria Graham in 1956.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
WATCHER (Theaters)
Julia (Maika Monroe) follows her husband Francis (Karl Glusman) to Bucharest, Romania, where he has a job in marketing.
While he is fluent in Romanian, she is still trying to learn. When Francis is around, he translates for her, but most of the time Julia is on her own. While Frances’ job requires frequent absences from home, Julia stays isolated in their apartment.
When she learns that a serial killer is on the loose in Bucharest, she becomes panicky. Then she sees a man watching her from a window; next, he appears to be stalking her. Unable to persuade others that her watcher is the serial killer, Julia finds that even Francis poopoos her fears.
Writer Zack Ford and director Chloe Akuno’s edgy feature has a Hitchcock-like aura, and Monroe proves her acting skills through her convincing portrayal of a terrified woman. Madeline Anea portrays Julia’s friend, Irina. Veteran actor Burn Gorman is well-cast as Daniel Weber, a mysterious neighbor confronted by Julia.
Rated R
3 Stars
EIFFEL (Theaters)
Named after its builder Gustave Eiffel, the incredible Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, remains a tourist attraction 133 years after its construction.
Originally planned as a temporary entrance to the 1889 Universal Exhibition, the tower became a permanent structure. Eiffel, who engineered the project, told his assistant, “Replace all the bolts with rivets so that the Tour can never be torn down!”
Eiffel’s dramatic life comes to the screen with Romain Duris as the brilliant creator of the controversial tower. While some historians challenge the accuracy of the romance between Eiffel and ravishing beauty Adrienne Bourges (Emma Mackey), screenwriter Caroline Bongrand and director Martin Boubouon present an enchanting, involving love story.
Even if Eiffel didn’t construct the tower to resemble Adrienne’s initial “A,’ the building of the structure remains a compelling tale.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.