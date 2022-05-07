DOCTOR STRANGE: THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
(Theaters)
Filmmaker Sam Raimi brings his background in horror movies to this weirdly spectacular superhero sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch as one of the myriad Doctors Stephen Strange who inhabit the multiverse.
From his home base, Doctor Strange magically opens a portal to enter alternate realities in the multiverse where he is challenged first by Karl Mondo (Chiwetel Ejiorfor) and then by Wanda Maximoff’s alter ego, the deranged Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).
Along with Doctor Strange are Wong (Benedict Wong) and troubled teenager America Chavez (Xochiti Gomez), who is able to travel through all dimensions.
As it summons scary visions of slithering specters and even an already deceased Doctor Strange, the complex narrative remains both terrifying and entertaining with its wildly inventive special effects.
The Marvel Comics feature even allows for romance (in two different worlds) with Strange’s ex, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).
Stay during the credits for a surprise concerning “Doctor Strange 3.”
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
