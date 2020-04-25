Many films are overlooked during their initial release because they could not compete with the heavily advertised big budget movies or they were only available in limited markets.
These “hidden gems” deserve a second chance. The following recommended movies are available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
THE CONFIRMATION
2016
(Netflix)
While his mother (Maria Bello) and her husband (Matthew Modine) attend a marriage seminar, 8-year-old Anthony (Jaeden Martell) spends the weekend with his not always reliable carpenter father, Walt (Clive Owen), who has a drinking problem. When his dad’s tool box goes missing, Anthony and Walt embark on an adventure involving bad brakes, a drug-addled “detective” (Patton Oswald) and a guy (Tim Blake Nelson) who provides his kids with their own handguns. Rounding out the excellent cast are Robert Forster as Otto and Stephen Tobolowsky as Father Lyons. Written and directed by Don Nelson, the movie blends humor and heartfelt drama as father and son bond in a captivating and moving story.
MOON
2009
(Netflix)
Oscar winner Sam Rockwall portrays astronaut Sam Bell in director Duncan Jones’ critically acclaimed sci-fi feature debut. At the end of his 3-year tour of mining helium 3 (an alternative fuel used on Earth) from the lunar soil, Sam as the lone astronaut on the moon looks forward to his return home. Artificial intelligence GERTY (voice of Kevin Spacey) is Sam’s only companion at Sarang Station. Eventually, Sam begins to question why the communication system has broken down; his investigations lead him to a series of stunning discoveries in the mind-blowing conclusion.
LEAN ON PETE
2018
(Amazon Prime)
After the death of his single father (Travis Fimmel), 15-year-old Charley (Charlie Plummer) takes the set-for-slaughter racehorse called Lean on Pete with him as he sets out to find his Aunt Margy. Steve Buscemi plays a horse trainer, and Chloe Sevigny is a jockey named Bonnie. Reviewers raved about Andrew Haigh’s abilities as the writer and director and also complimented Plummer’s breakthrough unsentimental performance.
LOCKE
2013
(Netflix)
British actor Tom Hardy uses a Welsh accent and gives an intensely realistic performance as Ivan Locke, a construction manager who talks on his phone as he drives during most of the film. As unexpected situations unfold, Locke goes through the gamut of emotions. What might sound like a simple premise becomes an enthralling, suspenseful thriller because of Steven Knight’s fine script and direction as well as Hardy’s remarkable acting skills.
IN TRANSIT
2018
(Amazon Prime)
Within the context of low budget and/or no budget independent features, director Julia Camara’s compelling and award-winning “experimental” film is shot with improvised dialogue in the style of acclaimed British filmmaker Mike Leigh. Branca Ferrazo, who portrays Olga, and Oliver Rayon, who portrays Daniel, learned about their characters and their backstories before Olga and Daniel meet as strangers in a 24-hour airport restaurant. Except for occasional flashbacks, most of the movie focuses on the two as they converse about their lives and their plans to travel to Rio de Janeiro and to Mexico. While “In Transit” remains in the category of barebones filmmaking, the actors manage to bring emotional honesty and freshness to their roles.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
