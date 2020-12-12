These three new movies debut this week: “Wild Mountain Thyme” will be in theaters as well as online; Disney’s sports drama “Safety” will appear on Disney+; and “Funny Boy” will be available on Netflix.
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME
“Wild Mountain Thyme” is the title of a traditional Scottish/Irish folk song.
Irish lass Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has loved her neighbor Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan) since they were children. But she has her pride, and he seems oblivious to her charms.
Oscar winner Christopher Walken steals scenes as Tony Reilly, Anthony’s crotchety father, who remains disappointed in his son’s abilities as a farmer.
After deciding that Anthony will never make a go of the agrarian life, Tony gets in a snit and decides to will his land to his American nephew, Adam Kelly (John Hamm).
Despite Anthony’s reticence, he and Rosemary have some sizzling chemistry in the captivating love story written and directed by John Patrick Shanley (who penned “Moonstruck”). The players and story sparkle with bits of Irish mysticism, wit and charm.
Filmed in County Mayo, “Wild Mountain Thyme” is bathed in the intense green of the Irish homeland.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
SAFETY
Disney’s live action biographical feature “Safety” is directed by Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin and follows the inspirational formula so familiar in Disney movies as well as in sports movies.
But the mostly true story remains involving because of the likable lead, Jay Reeves, who portrays Ray Ray Mcelrathbey, and because of charming young actor Thaddeus J. Mixson, who plays Ray Ray’s 11-year-old brother, Fahmarr.
Based on events which occurred in 2006, the film takes place at South Carolina’s Clemson University.
Safety Ray Ray earned a football scholarship and ambitiously signed up for 18 hours of classes.
Then, the defensive back learns that he has to take care of his younger brother Fahmarr or the boy will be placed in a foster home. Their mom, Tonya (Amanda Warren), is confined in a drug treatment program.
But Ray Ray learns that he might lose his eligibility to play football because he accepted help from his coaches and teammates.
Although predictable, “Safety” might make the viewer cry with its touching scenes of massive lineman standing up for their “brothers,” Ray Ray and Fahmarr.
Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne plays Ray Ray’s love interest Kaycee in the feel good flick.
Rated PG
3 Stars
FUNNY BOY
Canada’s entry for Best International Film at the upcoming 93rd annual Academy Awards, co-writer and director Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” takes place in Colombo, Sri Lanka during the 1970s and 80s.
The languages are English, Tamil and Sinhalese.
The coming-of-age drama follows Arjie Chelvaratnam as a youngster (Arush Nand), who likes to dress up as a bride, and as an adolescent (Brandon Ingram), who is attracted to his male classmate. His story emerges against the backdrop of ethnic tensions and the beginnings of the Sri Lankan Civil War.
Arjie is accepted by his Aunt Radha (Agam Darshi), who was educated in Toronto and does not have the prejudices of his father Appa (Ali Kasmi), many family members and those who refer to him as a “funny boy.”
Even in the midst of violence and genocide, we can glimpse the natural beauty of this South Asian island.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
