BLUE BAYOU
(Theaters)
Actor, writer and director Justin Chen portrays Korean American Antonio LeBlanc, who arrived in this country when he was three.
Trying to make end’s meet as a tattoo artist in New Orleans, LeBlanc is desperate to have the money to care for his pregnant wife Kathy (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) and stepdaughter Jesse (Sidney Kowalske). But he must deal with Kathy’s ex, Ace (Mark O’Brien), a cop who wants custody of Jesse.
Because of an omission in the immigration laws, children who were adopted prior to 2000 are not American citizens. A series of bad events and racial profiling put LeBlanc in danger of deportation.
Although “Blue Bayou” remains heartbreaking, it still captures the deep love within LeBlanc’s little family. Chon deserves plaudits for his compelling movie.
Rated R
3 Stars
COPSHOP
(Theaters)
Although director Joe Carnahan delivers his signature bullet-riddled, blood-soaked, mostly predictable violent crime drama in “Copshop,” he can be commended for the admirable casting of Alexis Louder as rookie cop Valerie Young.
Despite the inclusion of well-known actors Gerard Butler as hitman Bob Viddick and Carnahan regular Frank Grillo as con man on-therun Teddy Muretto, Louder remains the truly fresh and captivating character.
As the dead cop count increases because of the arrival of second hit man Anthony Lamb (Toby Huss), the film’s arc continues to belong to scene stealer Louder.
Rated R
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
