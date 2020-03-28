Love and laughter combine in some of my all time favorite movies. The following are entertaining and engaging romantic comedies from the recent as well as the more distant past.
ABOUT TIME
(2013)
At the age of 21, Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) finds out that the men in his family are able to travel through time. Tim uses his newly acquired ability to win the heart of Mary (Rachel McAdams). Bill Nighy adds his droll humor.
CRAZY STUPID LOVE (2011)
Separated from Emily (Julianne Moore), his wife of nearly 25 years, Cal (Steve Carell) makes a clumsy attempt to join the dating scene. Then lady killer Jacob (Ryan Gosling) helps sad sack Cal with a wardrobe makeover and gives him lessons on the art of seduction. The heartfelt drama brims with hilarity and costars Emma Stone.
SLIDING DOORS
(1998)
Gwyneth Paltrow and John Hannah portray Helen Quilley and James Hammerton in dual alternating storylines which occasionally intersect. John Lynch and Jeanne Tripplehorn costar in British filmmaker Peter Howitt’s clever and amusing mix of drama and comedy.
SOMETHING’S
GOTTA GIVE
(2003)
Diane Keaton received an Oscar nomination for her performance as playwright Erica Barry in a romance filled with farcical twists involving Erica, Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson), Dr. Julian Mercer (Keanu Reeves) and Erica’s daughter Marin (Amanda Peet).
10 THINGS I HATE
ABOUT YOU
(1999)
Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) cannot go to the prom unless her older sister Katarina “Kat” Stratford (Julia Stiles) also attends. After being hired to date Kat, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) falls for her in a charming modern take on William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Taming of the Shrew.”
MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING
(1997)
As Michael (Dermot Mulroney) prepares to get married to Kimberly (Cameron Diaz), Julianne (Julia Roberts) realizes that she doesn’t want to be Michael’s best friend any more; she wants to marry him! P.J. Hogan’s rom-com sparkles with the addition of Rupert Everett as Julianne’s fake fiance, George.
KATE AND LEOPOLD (2001)
Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman star in this time-travel fantasy romance. She is a modern New York career woman, and he is a time-traveling Brit, the 3rd Duke of Albany who arrives in the Big Apple from 1876.
THE BIG SICK (2017) Comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon penned the script for this exaggerated representation of their courtship. In the very funny and at times tragic film, Nanjiani plays himself and Zoe Kazan is Emily.
IT’S COMPLICATED
(2009)
Long divorced couple Jane (Meryl Streep) and Jake (Alec Baldwin) have an affair which they attempt to keep secret from their grown kids, their daughter’s nosy fiance (John Krasinki) and from Jake’s young wife, Agness (Lake Bell). Steve Martin has a small role as Jane’s architect and would-be suitor.
SALMON FISHING
IN THE YEMEN
(2011)
The quirky tale involves British fisheries expert Dr. Alfred Jones (Ewan McGregor) and financial advisor Harriet Chetwode-Talbot (Emily Blunt), the representative of a rich sheik who wants to bring salmon fishing to the country of Yemen. Kristin Scott Thomas portrays Patricia Maxwell, the foul-mouthed press secretary to the British Prime Minister.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR Commerce.
