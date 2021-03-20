The Academy Award nominations were revealed this week. The following are the nominees for Best Picture.
1. THE FATHER
Former Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins gives a searing, heartrending performance as Anthony, an elderly gentleman suffering from dementia. The audience experiences Anthony’s confusing world through his deteriorating point of view. Olivia Colman is excellent as Anthony’s daughter, Anne. Writer and director Florian Zeller and Hopkins deserve praise for the remarkably realistic portrait of a man whose life has become a muddle.
2. JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
During the late 1960s, charismatic leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kayuula) serves as the chairman of the Black Panther Party in Chicago. Thief William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) is recruited by the FBI to infiltrate the Panthers and report on Hampton’s activities. Shaka King directs this impressive recreation of the racial inequities of the time.
3. MANK
Oscar winner Gary Oldman gives another tour de force performance as whipsmart alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewisz aka Mank, who agrees with director and star Orson Welles (Tom Burke) to forego screen credit for writing what would become “Citizen Kane.” In flashbacks to the 1930s, the captivating black and white feature follows Mank and his wife Sara (Tuppence Middleton) to San Simeon, William Randolph Hearst’s incomparable mansion. David Fincher directs from his father Jack Fincher’s screenplay.
4. MINARI
Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung examines the immigrant experience from the point of view of the Korean-American Yi family, who move from California to Arkansas in search of a better life. Dad David (Steven Yuen), Mom (Han Ye-ri), their children Anne (Noel Kate Cho) and the irresistible David (Alan Kim) and Grandma (Youn Yu-jung) struggle and win the viewers’ hearts in this Korean language American-set movie.
5. NOMADLAND
Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand portrays Fern, a still-grieving widow who abandons her home and takes what she can in her van and hits the road. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao directs this documentary-like, hard-edged feature about older people like Fern who become itinerant travelers, not out of choice but out of necessity. Most of the film’s players are actually transient folks playing themselves.
6. PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
After dropping out of medical school, Cassandra “Cassie” Thomas (Carey Mulligan) gives up her plan to be a doctor. By day, Cassie works in a coffee shop and by evening, she morphs into a sexy babe who frequents bars. When she finds answers to her investigation of a long-ago event, Cassie seems ready to take revenge. Writer and director Emerald Fennell’s brilliantly twisted jet-black comedy has a cryptic, shocking finale.
7. SOUND OF METAL
Heavy metal drummer and former addict Ruben (Riz Ahmed) and his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) have a duo called Backgammon. The drummer’s world falls apart when he realizes that he is losing his hearing. While holding onto the hope that he can get enough money to play for a cochlear implant, he leaves Lou behind and goes to meet Joe (Paul Raci), a Vietnam vet who lost his hearing in the war and now leads a deaf community.
8. THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed the fascinating legal drama about the actual court case against a group of protesters known as “The Chicago 7.” SDS leader Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Yippie Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), Yippie Jerry Rubin (Alex Sharp) and MOBE leader David Dellinger (John Carroll Lynch) were all present during the riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
