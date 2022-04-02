MORBIUS (Theaters)
Although he is part of the Marvel Comics “Spider-Man” universe, Michael Morbius aka Morbius (Jared Leto) emains a solo superhero in this origin feature. Spider-Man is mentioned only briefly as a future foe.
Biochemist Micheal Morbius, a brilliant Nobel Prize-winning scientist, does not accept the Nobel Prize for his scientific achievements!
He suffers from a rare blood disorder and spends his life looking for a cure. Eventually, he experiments by injecting his body with the blood of bats. Although he immediately becomes strong for the first time in his life, he also morphs into terrifying blood-sucking creature with super powers. Once he could barely walk; now he can fly!
Unfortunately, Morbius needs blood to survive; He tries to control his appetite and rely solely on artificial blood instead of becoming a full-on vampire with human victims. Despite his constantly changing situation, the doctor desperately searches for a way to reverse the effects of the injections.
Writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and director Daniel Espinoza successfully have devised the creation of Morbius, a well-meaning scientist who tragically becomes a living vampire.
Leading the cast, Leto is convincing as a good doctor turned anti-hero. Also, Matt Smith portrays Morbius’ childhood friend Milo, who also suffers from an incurable blood disease. Adria Arjona plays Dr. Martine Bancroft, who helps Dr. Morbius with his experiment.
Jared Harris is Dr. Emil Nikons, the physician who cared for Michael Morbius and Milo as children and continues to care for Milo as an adult.
When bodies which seem to be missing all of their blood, begin to pile up around the city, FBI Agent Rodriguez (Al Madrigals) and his partner Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson) question Martine to try to locate Morbius.
Since the previews give it away, it is not a spoiler to mention that Michael Keaton has a cameo as Adrian Toomes/Vulture.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
MASTER (Amazon Prime)
Regina Hall, one of the comedians who hosted the recent Oscar telecast, stars in “Master,” a psychological horror story.
While Hall is known for comic films (the “ Scary Movie” series, “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Girls Trip,” “Support the Girls”), in this drama she portrays tenured professor Gail Bishop, who has achieved the status of “Master” at Ancaster University, an elite New England college. She teaches and serves as the “Master” of a dorm.
The university’s location remains close to Salem, Massachusetts where the witch trials took place long ago.
When Tacoma, Washington valedictorian Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) enrolls at Ancaster, she is one of only a few Black students on campus. Jasmine is assigned to the dreaded Room 302, where Ancaster’s first Black enrollee committed suicide by hanging in 1965.
Director Mariama Diallo blends the ghostly tale with a heavy helping of racism. The racist behavior at the school seems more threatening than the supernatural antics of a local long dead witch.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.