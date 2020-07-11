To recognize the steamy hot days of July, here are some classic summer movies.
AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973)
It’s the end of summer in 1962 as Curt (Richard Dreyfuss), Steve (Ron Howard), Terry (Charles Martin Smith) and John (Paul Le Mat) cruise the streets of a California town backed by radio deejay’s (Wolfman Jack) rock and roll. Prior to “Star Wars,” George Lucas directed this Oscar-nominated nostalgic look back at his teen years in Modesto, California.
CADDYSHACK
(1980)
The classic comedy takes place at the Bushwood Country Club where Danny Noonan (Michael O’Keefe) works as a caddy. The cast includes Rodney Daingerfield as brash Al Czervik, Chevy Chase as Ty Webb, Ted Knight as Judge Smails, Bill Murray as loony groundskeeper Carl Spackler and an elusive gopher. The movie’s theme song “I’m Alright” is by Kenny Loggins.
DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)
Richard Linklater refers to this cult favorite as “a coming-of-age” film. Set in Austin in 1976, the movie follows the antics of teens at the end of the school year.
The cast of “Dazed and Confused” introduces a remarkable number of future stars including Ben Affleck, Rory Cochrane, Adam Goldberg, Cole Hauser, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey, Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey.
DIRTY DANCING (1987)
During the summer of 1963, 17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Gray) and her family go on a vacation to Kellerman’s, a resort in the Catskills.
In this extremely successful feature, Baby gets to be dance instructor Johnny Castle’s (Patrick Swayze) dance partner. The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums, and the single “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” won a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award for Best Song as well as a Grammy Award.
GREASE
(1978)
Technically not a summer flick, but “Oh, those summer nights” gives it a hot weather aura. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are Danny and Sandy, 1950’s era teens who have a summer romance which gets bumpy when school starts. The campy musical has cameos by Eve Arden, Edd “Kookie” Byrnes, Frankie Avalon and Sid Caesar.
JAWS
(1975)
“You’ll never go into the water again.” After seeing director Steven Spielberg’s scary summer blockbuster starring a man-eating great white shark, many folks decided that they would no longer swim in shark-filled waters. Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), Brody) (Roy Scheider) and Quint (Robert Shaw) go aboard Quint’s boat, the Orca, to hunt the shark. John Williams’ score with the familiar “Jaws” theme won an Academy Award.
MYSTIC PIZZA
(1988)
Kit (Annabeth Gish), her sister Daisy (Julia Roberts) and their best friend Jojo (Lili Taylor) are waitresses at a pizza place in Mystic, Connecticut in this gem of a summertime comic drama. Costars include Vincent D’Onofrio and Conchatta Ferrell as Leona, the owner of Mystic Pizza.
THE SANDLOT
(1993)
Co-written, directed and narrated by David Mickey Evans, “The Sandlot” tells the nostalgic story of a group of young baseball
players in the San Fernando Valley during 1962. Ten-year-old newcomer Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) finally gets accepted as a player on the sandlot team, but he falls victim to the team’s nemesis, an English Mastiff known as “The Beast” in this comic-drama with cast members Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner
and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.