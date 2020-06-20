The following recommended new movies are making their debut online instead of in U.S. theaters.
7500*
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt portrays American pilot Tobias Ellis, who works for a German airline in “7500.”
The intense thriller, which is directed by Patrick Wollrath, begins in a documentary-like manner as copilot Ellis and pilot Michael Lutzmann (Carlo Kitzlinger) go over the checklist for their flight from Berlin to Paris. Ellis gets to spend a few private moments discussing schooling for their son with his fiance, flight attendant Gokce (Aglin Tezel).
Soon after takeoff, several men break into the cockpit and attack Lutzmann and Ellis, but Ellis manages to get the cockpit door shut with the attackers outside. While Lutzmann is able to speak, he has obviously suffered severe injuries. Though bloodied from deep cuts on his left arm and body, Ellis secures the door and continues to man the aircraft’s controls.
The film’s often lightning-paced actio n remains confined to the close quarters of the tiny cockpit space or outside the door where the terrorists bring hostages. To add to his anxiety, Ellis witnesses the horrors occurring behind him from a screen at the back of the cockpit.
As danger builds, Ellis finds that he might have an opportunity to quell the situation by engaging in a conversation with 18-year-old hijacker Vedat (Vadid Momar), who seems alarmed by the sinister plans of the other hijackers. In the emotionally wrenching and shocking scenario, Gordon-Levitt is convincing as the desperate pilot struggling through a life or death situation.
The film was released in European theaters during 2019 and is set to run on the Amazon Prime streaming service beginning this week.
Rated R
3 Stars
(*7500 is the code name for terrorists on a plane.)
THE VAST OF NIGHT
This low-budget suspense gem takes place in tiny Cayuga, New Mexico during the late-1950s.
A vintage black and white television set flickers with “ghosts” as the “Twilight Zone”-like series “Paradox Theatre” unfolds and mirrors the eerie otherworldly phenomena discovered by WOTW deejay Everett (Jake Horowitz) and teenage switchboard operator Faye (Sierra McCormick) on this fateful evening.
With everyone in Cayuga at the high school basketball game, Everett and Faye are left to investigate a strange recurring sound first heard on Faye’s switchboard.
She plays it for Everett, who then broadcasts it. Several listeners call the radio station including a man who alludes to a UFO and says that “It’s all happened before.” The caller promises that a tape at the town’s library will authenticate his memories in this witty and clever sci-fi thriller directed by first time filmmaker Andrew Patterson.
In addition to the inventive and rich character development, the feature twists and morphs into a crackerjack spooky mystery reminiscent of the Must-See-TV programs of the 50s, which included “The Twilight Zone,” “The Outer Limits” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”
Shot in Whitney, Texas by writer and director Patterson, “The Vast of Night” has received critical plaudits for its screenplay, cinematography and acting.
The film won the Audience Award for the Best Narrative Feature at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2019.
It was released to drive-ins and on Amazon Prime on May 29.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and
for KETR.
