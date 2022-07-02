MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(Theaters)
Back in the 1970s, Gru (voice of Steve Carell) was a young would-be evil-doer with a loyal group of babbling hench-persons aka minions or “Gru-pies.”
At only 11-years of age, Gru decided that he has enough bad stuff to join the supervillains called the Vicious Six, who had been led by the recently ‘cancelled’ Wild Knuckles (the perfectly cast Alan Arkin).
Unfortunately, Gru’s interview at the Vicious Six hideout beneath the Criminal Records Shop with Bell Bottom (Taraji P. Henson), Jean Clawed (Jean-Claude Van Damme), roller-skating Svengeance (Dolph Lungren), giant metal-handed Stronghold (Danny Trejo) and Nunchuk, a nun with nunchucks (Lucy Lawless), goes poorly. Still, Gru manages to steal the world-conquering magical amulet, The Zodiac Stone, and gives it to newly introduced minion Otto for safekeeping.
Otto then trades the stone for a pet rock! But never fear—Kevin, Stuart, Bob and the other minions (voiced by their creator Pierre Coffin) will roll, stumble and karate chop their way into tiny desperado triumph.
An often hilarious, incredibly fast-paced animated action comedy filled with sight-gags and silly prattle, the prequel and fifth movie in the series also includes the voice talent of Michelle Yeoh as acupuncture therapist and Kung Fu fighter Master Chow, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario and rapper RZA.
Rated PG
3 Stars
THE FORGIVEN
(Theaters)
Driving through the Moroccan Desert to a house party at an isolated villa, David Henninger (Ralph Fiennes) hits a young Arab boy.
David and his wife Jo (Jessica Chastain) continue to the party with the boy’s body in the car. After their host Richard Galloway (Matt Smith) informs the police, David thinks that he in the clear, but then the dead boy’s grieving father Anouar (Said Taghmaoui) arrives.
John Michael McDonough directs this intriguing psychological thriller that hones in on class and moral differences between the moneyed, hedonistic party goers and the Arab servants.
“The Forgiven” also focuses on David, who agrees to make a 2-day trip with Anourar to bury the boy even though David knows that the father might choose to exact revenge again his son’s killer.
Fiennes, Chastain and Taghmaoui give excellent performances in this twisted drama.
Rated R
3 Stars
OFFICIAL COMPETITION
(Theaters)
Since mega-wealthy Humberto Suarez (Jose Luis Gomez) realizes that he has nothing to mark his time on Earth, he decides to do something spectacular.
Although he knows nothing about movies, he spends some big bucks to produce a prestigious film. He hires quirky art house sensation Lola Cuevas (Penelope Cruz) as the director. She, in turn, convinces international movie star Felix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and acclaimed stage actor Ivan Torres (Oscar Martinez) to portray brothers in the movie.
Amusing and provocative, the Spanish language “Official Competition,” which is directed by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, works as an extremely dark comedy. Lola takes the actors through bizarre rehearsals, and Felix and Ivan pursue ridiculous egocentric one-upmanship exercises. Cruz’ wacky performance qualifies as one of her best.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
