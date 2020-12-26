Pixar’s animated feature “Soul” is streaming exclusively on Disney+, and “Promising Young Woman” shows only in theaters.
“Sylvie’s Love” debuted on Amazon Prime on Dec. 23.
SOUL
Pixar Animation Studios scores again with a comedy-drama directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers.
The clever, imaginative animated feature considers the possibility of a Great Beyond, where a person’s soul is separated from his body. The filmmakers deserve special praise for their interpretation of the animated delicate little rounded shapes that are the new souls and for the more distinctive-looking souls who have already been on Earth.
Middle school music teacher and jazz pianist Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) gets the chance of a lifetime, the opportunity to perform with acclaimed jazz saxophone player Dorothea Williams (Angela Bassett) at the Half Note Club.
But before Joe can make it to the gig, he is injured and leaves Earth for the Great Beyond. If he wants to return to Earth before his life comes to an end, his soul has to mentor 22 (Tina Fey), a particularly difficult soul stuck in the Great Before.
Players include Phylicia Rashad as Joe’s mother, drummer Curly (Questlove) and Great Before Soul Counselors portrayed by Alice Braga, Wes Studi, Rachel House, Richard Ayoade, Fortune Feimster and Zenobia Shroff.
The hilarious and surprisingly thought-provoking film includes a wonderful score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose with jazz music by John Batiste.
Rated PG • 3 and 1/2 Stars
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
After she dropped out of medical school several years earlier, Cassandra “Cassie” Thomas (Carey Mulligan) lost her interest in becoming a doctor. She moved in with her concerned parents (Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown) and got a job in a coffee shop.
By day, Cassie looks like an attractive, but ordinary blond. By evening, she morphs into a sexy babe who frequents bars.
Writer and director Emerald Fennell’s brilliantly twisted jet black comedy has been winning awards and is a top contender for Oscar nominations. Mulligan likely will be nominated for Best Actress for her provocative portrayal of the complex Cassie, who has a strange method of exacting revenge against men.
After finding answers to her investigation of a traumatic past event, Cassie seems ready to take her specially honed method of vengeance to the ultimate level. But then, she begins to withdraw from her dark plans as she gets involved romantically with Dr. Ryan Cooper (Bo Burnham), an acquaintance from med school.
Hold on for a cryptic, shocking finale.
Rated R • 3 and 1/2 Stars
SYLVIE’S LOVE
An intriguing and involving romantic tale written and directed by Eugene Ash, “Sylvie’s Love” has an old-fashioned intoxicating aura of love and heartbreak. The music track consists of vintage pop tunes and enthralling jazz which enrich each scene.
In the 1950s, Sylvie Farrell (Tessa Thompson) spends her days at her dad Herbert’s (Lance Reddick) record store so that she can watch TV (actually 2 TVs, one for the sound, the other for the picture).
One day a young musician named Robert Hunter (Nnamdi Asomugha) comes into the store looking for a job. Although Sylvie acts a little snippy, her dad hires Robert. While she is engaged, her fiance is away in the military and Sylvie finds herself drawn to Robert, especially after she hears the talented musician play his saxophone at a nightclub.
As their story unfolds through several years, Sylvie and Robert continue to pursue their careers--hers in television production and his in music venues in Europe and elsewhere as an acclaimed saxophonist.
Audiences should warm to Thompson and Asomugha’s palpable chemistry in a top tier romantic drama starring Black protagonists.
Rated PG-13 • 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
