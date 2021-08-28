CANDYMAN
(Theaters)
Following the previous 1998 film in the series, the iconic ghostly slasher thriller returns.
The fourth “Candyman” movie follows the original concept with eerie Daniel Robitaille “The Candyman” (Daniel Dodd, who created the role in the 1992 movie) utilizing his hook to make quick work of slicing and dicing anyone who summons him.
Artist Anthony McCoy (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner and art gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris — who portrayed Monica Rambeau in the recent Disney+ series “Wandavision”) move into a luxurious loft in the gentrified area of Chicago which was the site of the ghetto previously known as Cabrini Green.
Horror master Jordan Peele serves as one of the producers and co-wrote the screenplay with Win Rosenfeld and director Mia Da Costa. Hearkening back to the first film, the screenwriters cleverly tie the latest chapter to a horrific attempted sacrifice of a baby in a bonfire decades earlier.
Abdul-Mateen remains impressive in his role as a frustrated painter who becomes enthralled with the legend of the Candyman. Old timer William Burke (Colman Domingo) recounts the urban legend of the Candyman for McCoy. Eventually, the artist’s work turns dark and violent as he continues to delve into the mythology of Cabrini Green’s malevolent specter. Let’s just say that invoking the name “Candyman” unleashes bad juju.
It’s difficult to recommend any movie this gory, no matter how stylish it is. But Peele’s contributions and Da Costa’s direction lift the film as an artistic achievement within the slasher genre. Who knew that swarms of bees could be so scary?
The disturbing blood-spattered flick ends with an obvious opening for another sequel probably in less than 23 years.
Rated R • 3 Stars
TOGETHER
(Theaters and on demand)
As the coronavirus lockdown begins in March 2020, a British couple face the terrible possibility of facing the future together in their home with their 10-year-old son Artie (Samuel Logan). “He” (James McAvoy) and “She” (Sharon Horgan) berate each other and then they separately turn toward the camera to vent some more.
Written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Stephen Daldry, the stage play-like dark comedy with tragic undertones begins with the pair’s angry grievances and the necessity of living in the same house when they clearly want to end their relationship.
As time passes (“Together” continues throughout the pandemic), everything changes for the couple. His computer consultancy has gone under. Heartbroken and furious about the death of her mother in a care center (nursing home), she gives a devastating speech about the stupidity of those who made the decision to bring infected patients into the care center and repeats shocking exponential statistics about the virus.
Despite their continuing depressing situation, he and she are changed by the pandemic. Their earlier caustic dialogue has disappeared, and they seem to care and appreciate each other now.
McAvoy and Horgan give sensational performances as they exhibit the “new normal” of so many pandemic survivors.
Rated R • 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
