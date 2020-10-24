The “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology series of horror features continues with “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne.”
Disney’s oldie “Hocus Pocus” remains a Halloween comedy standard with campy performance by Salem witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Namjimy.
EVIL EYE
(Amazon Prime)
Usha Kharti (Sarita Choudhury) has terrible memories about a traumatic event which occurred when she was a young pregnant woman. As an older superstitious woman, she wears “evil eye” jewelry that she believes will protect her.
While Usha remains in India with her professor husband Krishnan (Bernard White), she talks daily with her daughter Pallavi (Sunita Mani), who lives in New Orleans.
Like most Indian mothers, Usha is anxious to find a suitable match for her daughter who is 29 and unmarried.
While waiting for a set-up date, Pallavi becomes acquainted with charismatic, handsome and wealthy Sandeep (Omar Maskati). Before long, Pallavi tells Usha that she has found the “one.”
As the suspenseful thriller veers toward the surreal and twisted, the audience is drawn into a convincingly nightmarish situation.
Veteran actress Choudhury gives a superb performance as a haunted woman with strong maternal instincts.
Kudos belong to writer Madhuri Shekar and to co-directors Rajeev Dassani and Elan Dassani.
Rated R 3 Stars
NOCTURNE
(Amazon Prime)
At a music academy for elite students, piano prodigies and twin sisters Juliet (Sydney Sweeney) and Vivian (Madison Iseman) don’t actually compete with each other because many years earlier their parents (Julie Benz and David Brandon Keener) and everyone else decided that Vivian is the superior musician. The best Juliet can hope for is to serve as an understudy.
Not only does Vivien excel as a classical musician, she is academically gifted, popular and has an admiring boyfriend in Max (Jacques Gerard Colimon).
Although she silently seethes, Juliet does not act upon her deep jealousy until she finds the notebook of Moira, a student who recently committed suicide.
Writer and director Zu Quirke’s psychological drama works as a creepy supernatural horror tale as Juliet becomes enchanted with the drawings, medieval sheet music and satanic symbols in the notebook. Juliet determines to play Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 for the senior showcase at the end of the term even though her sister has chosen to perform the same piece. The film proves what Juliet’s tutor warned, “Music is a blood sport.”
Rated R 3 Stars
HOCUS POCUS
(1993)
While this hokey Disney horror comedy directed by Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical”) received abysmal reviews, it has surprisingly become a cult classic. “Hocus Pocus” is fondly remembered by fans who continue to laugh at the antics of the three long-buried 17th century witches, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), who are freed from their crypt at the old Sanderson mansion and begin to haunt the residents of modern Salem, Massachusetts.
Since unwitting teenager Max (Omri Katz) released the sorceresses, he and his sister Dani (Thora Birch), with the help of a magical cat, set out to steal the witches book of spells to stop the coven from being immortal.
The music, including “I Put a Spell on You,” adds to the fun of the not very scary movie.
Rated PG 2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.