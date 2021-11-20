GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (Theaters)
Who ya’ gonna call?
Co-writer and director Jason Reitman, the son of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” producer and original “Ghostbusters I and II” director Ivan Reitman, combines nostalgia with a contemporary reimagining of the franchise in a charming and often hilarious film.
Callie Spengler (Carrie Coons) and her kids, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace of Colleyville, Texas) move into a run-down farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma previously owned by Callie’s estranged late father, who the locals called “the dirt farmer” because he seemed to actually farm dirt on his property.
While scientific prodigy Phoebe begins to discover evidence of ghosts in and around the farm house, Trevor goes to work at a local drive-in restaurant so that he can be near Lucky (Celeste O’Conner), the teenage girl who made moving to the dreaded Summerville not so bad.
Cleverly channeling the wacky supernatural comedy of the first film, this sequel to the 1984 and 1989 movies boasts plenty of ghostly representations—both silly and scary.
Kudos to Reitman and cowriter Gil Kenan, who nailed the puns and tag lines and succeeded in bringing a serious bit of emotional closure to the lighthearted fare.
Coons, Grace and Wolfhard hold their own with comic actor Paul Rudd as would-be paranormal scientist, summer school teacher and Callie’s romantic interest, Gary Grooberson. Newcomer Logan Kim shines in his role as Podcast.
Even though their presence has been widely advertised, it’s still a thrill to see the first Ghostbusters team together again. Annie Potts reprises her role as Janine, and Sigourney Weaver has a cameo as Dana Barrett.
It’s a welcome blast from the past to return the 1980s with Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stanz, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore and (via special effects) the late Harold Ramos as Dr. Egon Spengler.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
PASSING (Netflix)
British actor Rebecca Hall deserves high praise for writing and directing this intriguing feature about two women; both are Black, but one passes for white.
Set during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s in New York and based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, “Passing” succeeds in reflecting America’s still lingering racial issues.
After running into her childhood friend Clare (Ruth Negga), Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) is shocked to realize that her friend is passing and has a Caucasian, very prejudiced husband named John Kendry (Alexander Skarsgard). The blustering bigot supposes that Irene is also white, and she enjoys passing for just one afternoon.
Filmed in black and white to reflect the period, the provocative film focuses on Irene’s vacillating feelings about free-spirited frequent visitor Clare, who is friendly with Irene’s doctor husband Brian Redfield (Andre Holland) as well as the Redfield boys, Ted (Justis Davis Graham) and Junior (Ethan Barrett).
Bored with her life and her husband, Clare dares to attend parties and mix with the avant-garde Harlem crowd.
Another of the best films of 2021, “Passing” should garner Oscar nominations for Thompson, Negga and Hall.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.